TAG Financial Announces New Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC ("TAG"), a leading investment bank in the Financial and Business Services sectors, today announced that Jim Mack has joined the firm as Managing Director. Jim's employment with TAG will commence immediately.

Jim has more than 20 years of senior management experience, most recently as the CFO of Trion, a large Detroit based Professional Employment Organization ("PEO"). Jim's prior experience in the PEO and staffing space included positions as a President, VP of Operations and CFO with multiple PEOs and staffing companies including two public PEO companies and a large international public staffing company. His experience is balanced by his time spent in operational and leadership roles within entrepreneurial oriented PEOs.

"Jim joins TAG at an exciting time as TAG establishes itself as a leading M&A advisor to PEOs," said Steven Nigro, Managing Partner of TAG. "Jim's extensive operating experience combined with his transactional experience in the PEO space will help us develop strategic alliances and enhance our offerings to the industry. In addition to mergers and acquisitions, Jim will expand our consulting practice by offering PEO focused due diligence, valuation, and other business advisory services. As the industry evolves through the past year, we think M&A activity will accelerate and Jim, TAG and TAG Consulting are uniquely positioned to ride that wave."

"I am very excited to be joining the TAG team," said Jim Mack. "I believe TAG has demonstrated that its insurance expertise is transferrable to the PEO industry and essential to closing PEO transactions. The TAG professionals are a talented team and I look forward to working with them."

Jim graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Accounting. He was an inaugural member of the NAPEO Accounting Practices Committee which developed the financial ratios now included in the annual NAPEO Financial Ratio Survey. He was a board member of the GoLightly School Academy in Detroit and a member of the American Heart Association, Walk Detroit Leadership Team.

About TAG Financial Institutions Group and TAG Consulting Services

TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC is a specialized investment bank with a focus and passion in providing investment banking services to middle market companies in the financial and business services sectors. TAG is dedicated to meeting the needs of dynamic, mid-sized businesses by providing attentive service, creative ideas, skilled execution and extraordinary value creation.

TAG Consulting Services, LLC is the consulting affiliate of TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and provides due diligence, valuation, operations and business advisory services to the Insurance and Business Services Industries.

This Press Release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, subscribe for, or issue any securities. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and Ashland Securities, LLC make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information contained herein is preliminary, limited and subject to completion, correction or amendment. It should not be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice and may not be reproduced or distributed to any person. Certain Principals of TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC are registered representatives of Ashland Securities, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC. TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and Ashland Securities, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities. Securities and Investment Banking Services are offered through Ashland Securities, LLC.

