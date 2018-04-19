TAG Garners Sales Accolades for Outstanding Work

Since being named as one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in the United States in 2017, TAG has upheld a standard of excellence that has earned the company consistent recognition. The company, led by President Jaime Hepp, continues to work tirelessly to achieve outstanding results and high quality for clients in the office supplies, telecommunications, and energy industries.

"I believe the secret to our success is the company culture, which attracts great people," said Errol Haye, Account Representative at TAG. "When you have creative, integrity-driven go-getters, you'll figure out ways to win. Jaime Hepp and the team of managers do a great job keeping us focused on serving our clients, our customers, and our people, so it's not surprising that we are awarded with a lot of positive recognition."

TAG is also active in its community, serving Operation Smile and the Boys and Girls Club among other nonprofit organizations. "Philanthropy is a big part of our company culture," said Angie Lockwood, Account Representative at TAG. "It's just the right thing to do. It's also a good way to exercise our leadership muscles when we are in these amazing volunteer situations."

About TAG

TAG is contracted by Fortune 500 companies to acquire and retain business customers for them in a personalized manner. TAG has a simple approach: Take a portion of the client's advertising budget and turn it into face-to-face presentations, offering amazing deals to both new and existing business customers. Account representatives walk in to businesses unannounced, create relationships with the business owners and managers in designated areas, and sell the clients' products and services. For more information, call 714-824-1577 or go to www.TAGchamps.com.

