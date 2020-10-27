TAG Global Spirits Awards Debuts October 27-30 At Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural TAG Global Spirits Awards , created by world renowned mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim, U.S. industry veteran, David Grapshi, and American ambassador of Mexico's National Chamber for the Tequila Industry, Julio Bermejo, will take place October 27-30, 2021 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. The four-day experience will include the most comprehensive global spirits competition in the world, judged by an array of international experts from four continents who will crown the best-in-class Grand Finale award winners. The event will also feature consumer enthusiast educational tracks led by industry experts; spirited dinner soirees which will be hosted at some of Las Vegas' best restaurants; and the Pink Tie Gala, which will celebrate brand participants and Grand Finale award winners, while raising money and awareness for the Helen David Relief Fund .

"We are beyond thrilled to introduce the TAG Global Spirits Awards to take place at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino October 27-30, 2021," said co-founder, Tony Abou-Ganim. "I've called Las Vegas home since 1998 and it's one of the most vibrant cities in the world, and the perfect place for the world's best spirits to be on display for our inaugural event."

The TAG Global Spirits Awards are a culmination of decades of passion and experience displayed by Tony, David and Julio, and are meant to serve as a benchmark award within the spirits industry. The group of esteemed judges will taste and rate over 100 categories. After three days of judging, each category will feature a Grand Finale award winner. All judging will be blind tasted. Submissions will begin in February 2021 and will remain open until September 2021. Submission details can be found online at www.TAGSpiritsAwards.com .

"Tony, David and I have been in this business for a very long time and between the three of us have tasted the best spirits the world has to offer," said co-founder, Julio Bermejo. "To be able to work with them and create what we believe will be one of the most coveted honors in the industry is truly special."

In addition to the category judging rounds, the TAG Global Spirits Awards will also feature consumer enthusiast educational tracks in various spirit categories that will be led by industry experts, master distillers and chefs, together in a socially informative setting over world class food and cocktails. Each of these events will offer limited participation with VIP tickets going on sale in April 2021, ahead of general ticket sales which will be available in May. Additional information will be released at a later date and also updated via social media and online.

The TAG Global Spirits Awards will culminate with a Pink Tie Gala on October 30, where the Grand Finale award winners will be featured, along with other brand participants, amidst a celebratory evening featuring some of the city's best food, cocktails and live entertainment. Proceeds from the Pink Tie Gala will benefit the Helen David Relief Fund , which honors the memory of Tony's cousin Helen, a beloved bar owner and community leader (Port Huron, MI) who beat Breast Cancer twice in her lifetime. In her name, the HDRF assists those in the bar industry who are fighting breast cancer, and other forms of cancer, with the same dignity and courage that Helen exemplified throughout her battle and life as a pioneer business owner in the bar industry.

"The spirits and the awards are at the center of the TAG Global Spirits Awards, but what we are also creating is a fun-filled four days in one of the best cities in the world, Las Vegas," said co-founder, David Grapshi. "From the Spirited Soirees, to the consumer education tracks to the Pink Tie Gala, we think this four-day event is perfect for industry and consumer enthusiasts alike."

For additional information and to stay updated on all TAG Global Spirits Awards news, visit www.TAGSpiritsAwards.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @TAGSpiritsAwards. For questions about entries, please email [email protected] .

