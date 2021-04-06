TAG Inc. Announces Record Growth in Q1 2021

ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Inc., the leader in healthcare procure to pay (P2P) optimization, cost savings, and consulting, announced record performance and growth in its 30-year history in Q1 2021.

TAG delivered 71% more savings to its health system clients in Q1 2021 than Q1 2020 growing the company's revenue by 65% during the same periods.

"I can't thank our team enough. Q1's results were a testament to their hard work and dedication. The best part is that we get to reward them with a company-wide bonus," states CEO, John Weiss. "This is shaping up to be a record year in many areas: client savings, team expansion, and revenue growth. It's exciting to make an even bigger impact for the health systems we serve."

The organization has been focusing on expanding its services "Beyond Recovery" for the last several years, expanding its focus across Supply Chain, Finance, and IT. The company had previously been primarily focused on retroactive recovery audits on which TAG was founded on.

Some recent services added include:

1099 Vendor Validation

GL Mapping

Telecom Expense Management

Supply Chain Consulting

Process and Value Stream Mapping

The company also grew its team by 16% in Q1, allowing them to dedicate more resources per health system they serve to generate higher recoveries and value to its clients.

"We have been growing and that led to its own challenges, but ones we've been well-prepared to take on. Our internal growth sets us up to deliver more to our clients; savings and more value in general. It allows us to expand our service offerings and dedicate more resources to each health system," said Vice President of Operations, Sunshine Prograis. "We have a few more key hires to make in Q2 to set ourselves up for even further growth."

In 2020, the company grew its client base by 67% allowing for these significant increases in team members and value delivered.

SOURCE TAG Inc.