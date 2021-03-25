TAG Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With LAVA Technology Services

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Inc., the leader in healthcare procure to pay (P2P) optimization, cost savings, and consulting, announces its strategic partnership with LAVA Technology Services to expand its cost-saving services to health systems across the U.S.

This partnership expands the savings potential for new and existing TAG clients by using the buying power and expertise of LAVA experts and engineers to get the lowest available pricing for their telecom, mobile, colocation, cloud, and security services.

"We're excited for the additional savings we can offer our clients - not to mention the increased efficiencies from managing their telecom services," says TAG CEO, John Weiss, "This partnership takes us one step further on our mission to help hospitals save and simply be better - spend better, operate better, care better."

This partnership brings additional service offerings to health systems including:

Connectivity and SDWAN

Telecom Expense Management

Mobile Optimization and Device Management

Colocation

Cloud Solutions

UCaaS and CCaaS

Cybersecurity

"Our goal at LAVA is to help our clients advance their technologies while reducing cost and complexities across all aspects of IT. We are excited to have found a partner like TAG that has a similar mission and values as we do. There are billions of dollars in untapped potential savings in the healthcare industry and together we can help these health systems maximize their investments and protect their bottom line," says Jake Jansen, LAVA CEO and Co-Founder along with CRO and Co-Founder, Billy Stowe.

This partnership adds to the Beyond Recovery services that TAG offers including class action lawsuit recovery, supply chain optimization, and 340B revenue capture. TAG's Beyond Recovery efforts push the company's boundaries beyond the initial recovery audit service on which the company was founded.

SOURCE TAG Inc.