TAG Inc. Wins 2 Globee® Awards in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Inc, the leader in procure to pay savings and consulting services for the healthcare industry, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named TAG as a two-time winner in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards.

The sought-after American Best in Business Awards recognizes industry leaders, services, performance, products, and teams across all industries and offered additional awards this year as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic the changed the world.

TAG received the following awards:

Company of the year in Healthcare Products and Services (GOLD WINNER)

COVID-19 Company Response of the Year (SILVER WINNER)

"We are proud to be recognized as a healthcare industry leader serving our country during these difficult times," says John Weiss, CEO, "I owe it to our team for dependably driving forward and providing assistance and strength when our clients were struggling the most. It's an honor to be among such great company and we look forward to continuing to make an impact on the healthcare industry."

TAG is among many American companies to receive honors during this year's awardees such as IBM, Makers Nutrition, NewAge, and Hilton Supply Management. View the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners

SOURCE TAG Inc