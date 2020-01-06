TAG Issues Call for Annual Technology Industry Survey

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology ecosystem and innovation economy, is calling for participants in its annual State of the Industry Report survey.

The report, revealed each year at TAG's The Summit event, gives an annual assessment of the strengths and key issues within the technology sectors of Georgia.

To be a part of the 2020 survey follow the link: https://2020tagstateoftheindustrygeorgiasurvey.questionpro.com

Working in partnership with Porter Research, the report showcases key elements of growth and success for the state's technology ecosystem and reveals the views of technology industry decision makers.

The 2019 State of the Industry: Technology in Georgia Report is available at: http://tagstateoftheindustry.com/2019/

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

