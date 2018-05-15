TAG Oil Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

Mr. Loretto obtained an MBA from Gonzaga University in 1984 and has over 30 years of extensive investment banking and public company experience by working as an independent businessman and investor both in the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Loretto has been involved with funding and developing numerous companies in the resource and technology sector, including several successful oil and gas exploration and development stage companies. Mr. Loretto has also served as an executive and director for various companies, including Trans-Orient Petroleum Ltd. Currently, Mr. Loretto beneficially owns, or controls, 3,635,872 common shares, 500,000 warrants and 475,000 options of TAG Oil.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is an international oil and gas explorer with established high netback production, development and exploration assets, including production infrastructure in New Zealand and Australia. TAG Oil is poised for significant reserve and production growth with several oil and gas fields under development and high-impact exploration in proven oil and gas fairways. TAG Oil currently has 85,282,252 shares outstanding.

