TAG Oil Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

News provided by

TAG Oil Ltd.

06 Dec, 2023, 16:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting.

Fixing the Number and Election of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at six (6), and all six (6) of the nominees listed in TAG Oil's management information circular dated November 6, 2023 that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.    

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, which is a rolling stock option plan that permits the issuance of up to an aggregate of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from time to time, was approved by shareholders.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE TAG Oil Ltd.

