TAG Oil Announces Election of Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO andOTCQX: TAOIF) is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, B.C. on September 26, 2019. All seven of the nominees listed in TAG's management information circular dated August 26, 2019 that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Toby Pierce 16,377,495 242,525 Peter Loretto 16,372,744 247,276 Keith Hill 16,146,180 473,840 Ken Vidalin 16,363,647 256,373 Brad Holland 16,368,286 251,734 David Bennett 16,377,261 242,759 Gavin Wilson 16,382,485 237,535

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil Ltd. (http://www.tagoil.com/) is an international oil and gas explorer with assets in Australia and New Zealand. TAG currently has 85,239,252 shares outstanding.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of TAG. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All estimates and statements that describe the Company's plans relating to the Meeting, are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the information provided in this release, and there is no representation by TAG that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein.

Other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are also set forth in filings that TAG Oil and its independent evaluator have made, including TAG's most recently filed reports in Canada under National Instrument 51-101, which can be found under TAG's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. TAG undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

SOURCE TAG Oil Ltd.

Related Links

www.tagoil.com

