Tag Receives Supplier LoCT GHG Scope 1 and 2 Recognition

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a leading independent global creative production and strategic sourcing powerhouse to brands and agencies, has received a Supplier LoCT badge as recognition for its continued efforts in becoming a more sustainable and climate-friendly supplier.

"Because Tag operates in an ethical, environmental, and socially responsible way, adopting best practices that help brands in their own pursuit of reducing carbon emissions, and energy and water waste, is of utmost importance," comments Tag Americas CEO, Toby Coddington. In April 2022, Tag joined the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LoCT), a collaborative that helps suppliers and major brands navigate the process of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As of January 5, 2023, Tag has completed phase one of the program, receiving the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 1 and 2 Footprint Badge.

Completing the Supplier LoCT course phase one for Tag were Global Compliance & Sustainability Director, Alex Hicks, along with Heidi Vargish, Dan Kanacki, and Tamara Davenport. "In order for Tag to reduce our carbon emissions, it is critical we can measure them. This course has given Tag an understanding of GHG calculations which will help us facilitate reductions," states Hicks. He continues, "Tag is on our own Net Zero journey and has committed to science-based targets. LoCT will help us develop the skills in house to facilitate our target setting and delivery as we work on the LoCT Scope 3 course. "

As part of its own ESG culture, Tag follows the UN Global Compact's ten principles, and uses EcoVadis and AdGreen accreditation organizations to help brands integrate and adopt sustainable practices. Considering the recent proposed US SEC Disclosure Rule, Tag is aware of its implications and the potential impact it will have on clients.

Operating within a Marketing Centers of Excellence model since January 2023, Tag Americas is dedicated to integrating sustainability within each of its centers to help meet client ESG goals. Because global brands have ESG as a high priority this year, brand marketers are shifting focus to significantly reduce carbon emissions. In virtual production for example, Tag helps brands condense their production footprint by using virtual production or one studio location. By eliminating the need for equipment and crew transportation by air and road, fuel emissions can be reduced by upwards of 200 tons of CO2eq per shoot.

"Though our completion of phase one of the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition program is a milestone, it also serves as a steppingstone for Tag as we actively work towards reducing our own carbon emissions," Codrington shares. "Many thanks to Alex Hicks and the team in achieving this important certification which supports Tag's commitment to help our clients along their Co2 reduction journey."

