TAG Sets Record For Seal Certifications as Industry Closes Ranks Against Fraud, Malware, Brand Safety Threats

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the world's leading program to fight criminal activity and protect brand safety in digital advertising, today announced a record number of certified companies and seals in 2022, as the digital advertising industry continued to close ranks against new and emerging threats in fraud, malware, and brand safety.

This year, 231 TAG certified member companies have been awarded 313 TAG seals across TAG's Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified Programs with a large majority of recertified seals (62%) awarded through independent validation.

"As the digital advertising industry continues to evolve, so do the criminal activities taking place in our ecosystem," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "TAG and our member companies have worked tirelessly to establish and maintain best-in-class global standards that protect the industry from potentially harmful threats around fraud, malware, and brand safety. We commend the companies who have obtained TAG Certification for 2022, and we look forward to working with them to build even greater success for our industry this year."

Among the companies that have obtained TAG Seals for 2022 are:

A+E Networks

A360 Media

ABC

AccuWeather

Activision Blizzard Media

AdColony

Adform

Adloox

AdTheorent

Adverty

agenda21

Amazon Advertising LLC

Amazon Services LLC

Amobee

Aniview

Annalect

Anura Solutions, LLC

Assembly

AT&T

Audacy (f.k.a. Entercom)

Audience Store

Auto Trader Limited

BabyCenter

Bauer Media

BeachFront Media

Bell Media

Bent Pixels

Bidstack

BidSwitch

Blavity, Inc.

Boltive

BounceX

BroadbandTV Corp. d/b/a BBTV

Captify Technologies Inc. d/b/a Captify

carat

CBC Radio-Canada

CBS Interactive

Charter Communications

CMI Marketing Inc. (Cafe Media)

Conde Nast

Connatix

Core

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Crimtan

Criteo

Dailymotion

Dealer.com

DoubleVerify

Encore Digital Media Ltd

Engine Media Exchange

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.

Epsilon/Conversant

ESI Media

ESPN

Essence Global Limited

Everyday Health, Inc.

ExMarketPlace FZ

Facebook

Fox Corporation

FreeForm

FreeWheel

Gallery Media Group

GeoEdge

GFR Media

Global

Google

Gridsum

GroundTruth

GroupM

Guardian

GumGum

Havas Media

Haymarket Media Group

Healthline Media, Inc.

hellomagazine

Horizon Media

Hulu

HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops)

Hybrid Theory

ImpreMedia

INCA

Index Exchange

Industry (the 7Stars)

Infolinks

InMobi

Innity

Insider

Inskin Media Ltd

Integral Ad Science

iONE Digital

IPG Mediabrands

ITN Digital

John Ayling & Associates

Jun Group Productions LLC

Kelly Scott Madison

King.com Ltd.

KNOREX

Kroger

LADbible Group Ltd

Leaf Group

LiveScore

LoopMe

M6

MadHive Inc.

MAGNA GLOBAL

Mail Metro Media

Mantis

Match Group

MediaCom

MediaCom North

MediaMath

Mediavine

MGID

Miaozhen Systems

Mindshare

MiQ Digital Ltd d/b/a/ MiQ

MobileFuse, LLC

Mobsta

MOLOCO, Inc.

MRC Media LLC/Valence Media Group

Nativo

NBCUniversal

Neo Media World

News Corp UK & Ireland Limited

Newsweek Publishing LLC

Nextdoor

NGL Media LLC

ogury

Omnicom Media Group

OpenX

Oracle Advertising

Orangeclickmedia

Outbrain Inc.

Pandora

Pelmorex Media Inc.

Penske Media Corporation

Pinterest

Pixalate

PLAYGROUND XYZ

Playwire LLC

POKKT

Postmedia Network Inc

Precise TV Ltd

Premion

primis

ProData Media Group

Protected Media

Publicis Groupe

PubMatic

Quotient

Rainbow Media Holdings LLC

Ranker

Reach

Rezonence

Rogers Media Inc.

Roku DX Holdings, Inc.

RTB House

RTBAsia

RTE - Ireland's National Pubic Service Media

SAMSUNG

Scoota

SelectMedia

Sharethrough

SHE MEDIA LLC

Sky

Smaato Inc

Sovrn

Spider Labs, Ltd.

Sportority Inc.

Spotify

SpotX

Taboola

Tactics Network LLC d/b/a CPMStar

TAN Media Ltd

Teads

Telegraph Media Group Limited

The E.W. Scripps Company

The Kite Factory

The Media Trust

The Trade Desk

The Walt Disney Company

The Weather Company, an IBM Business

TikTok

TMBi

Total Media

Tremor Video

TripAdvisor

TripleLift

Turner

Twitch

Twitter

Undertone Networks

Univision Communications Inc.

Unruly

Vericast

VDX.tv

Venatus

Verizon Media DSP

Vevo

Viacom

Viant

Vice Media

vidazoo Ltd.

VRTCAL Markets, Inc

Walmart, Inc.

Warner Media

Washington Post

Wavemaker Global LLC

White Bullet

Wieden + Kennedy

Wikia, Inc. d/b/a Fandom

Xandr

Xaxis

Yahoo

"Our approach of 'global standards for local markets' has again proven its worth. Thanks to the support and active participation of hundreds of member companies around the world, the relevance of TAG standards in all markets and across the digital advertising supply chain has never been more pertinent," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "Every TAG Certified company has demonstrated its leadership in protecting its customers, partners, and the entire industry from these pernicious threats, and we are deeply grateful for their engagement and contribution to this critical effort."

In addition to the individual seal awards, a record 15 companies achieved TAG Platinum status, which is awarded to those who successfully earn all three of TAG's certification seals – an11% increase in Platinum companies from 2021. Those companies are AdForm, Amazon Advertising, AT&T, Google, Index Exchange, IPONWEB, Kroger, Magnite, MobileFuse, OpenX, Publicis Groupe, Sovrn, Spectrum Reach, The Trade Desk, and Xandr.

More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry . Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.

Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net .

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the global certification program designed to fight against criminal activity and protect brand safety in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 700+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net .

