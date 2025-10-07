TAG to Honor Gloria Reuben, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, and Richard Lynn at the 2025 Research in Action Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG's annual Research in Action Awards is our most anticipated night of the year. We'll gather with our supporters and community members on Monday, October 20, at the beautiful Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City, in what's expected to be a memorable celebration of activism and service.

We'll be honoring three (3) exceptional leaders: Gloria Reuben, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, and Richard Lynn.

Gloria Reuben is a singer, and author, in addition to being an actor and activist. Many people are familiar with her television work, especially Jeanie Boulet on the hit series ER, in which she played a complex physician's assistant, who later in the series tests positive for HIV. Ms. Reuben has also done work in films and on the stage and stars in the new Drama, Blue Bloods, on CBS.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, MPH, FACP, FIDSA, was appointed as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health in September, 2023. She was in administrative-leave limbo until early October, when she was unceremoniously and unjustly fired by the Trump administration's Department of Health & Human Services head, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Dr. Marrazzo had recently filed a whistleblower lawsuit and says her removal was for political reasons.

Richard ("Rich") Lynn, is a longtime TAG board member, activist, and philanthropist who has a background in chemistry. After grad school, he moved back to New York and found his way to ACT UP. Like TAG's executive director Mark Harrington, Rich was an active member of the Treatment and Data Committee. He's been active in TAG since its founding in 1992, and he joined the TAG board in 1998. Rich is married to Joseph Evall, who is also a TAG supporter and a 2017 RIAA honoree himself.

The evening will also include a special performance by the one and only Lorna Luft. Ms. Luft, one of the daughters of Judy Garland, is a celebrated singer and actress in her own right, in addition to being a best-selling author and producer.

Every year, in conjunction with RIAA, TAG introduces a new Limited Art Edition. Curated by TAG board member Joy Episalla, these pieces are generously donated by highly regarded visual artists. This year's piece is "George Platt Lynes Scrapbook Pages," by New York-based Matthew Leifheit. Leifheit's photographs have appeared in many publications, including "The New York Times" and "The New Yorker." Last summer he created a visual and sound installation, "The Gay Chorus: No Time at All," at the New York City AIDS Memorial, and this work will be shown at the event.

We're looking forward to introducing you to Gloria, Dr. Jeanne, and Rich later this month at the Angel Oresanz Foundation, where you can hear more about them and their accomplishments. Every ticket sold and donation made to our Research in Action Awards helps us continue our mission: to ensure that all people living with or impacted by HIV, TB, or HCV receive life-saving prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, and information.

Learn more about RIAA 2025 and buy tickets here: https://www.treatmentactiongroup.org/support-us/research-in-action-awards-2025/

About TAG: Treatment Action Group (TAG) is an independent, activist and community-based research and policy think tank fighting for better treatment, prevention, a vaccine, and a cure for HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis C virus. TAG works to ensure that all people with HIV, TB, and HCV receive lifesaving treatment, care, and information. We are science-based treatment activists working to expand and accelerate vital research and effective community engagement with research and policy institutions.

