TAG1 and NRG PALLAS Expand Partnership to Enable European Access to TAG1 Lead-212 Generator and Expand Radium-224 Supply

Partnership aims to strengthen isotope supply chain and advance European readiness for radiopharmaceuticals.

ST. LOUIS and PETTEN, Netherlands, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG1 Inc., a premier supplier of clinical quantities of medical isotopes, and NRG PALLAS, a global authority in nuclear solutions, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to include a multi-year agreement supporting Radium-224 supply for both US-based and Europe-based Pb-212 generator production for the TAG1 Generator.

This partnership marks a key step in TAG1's mission to expand clinical access to Pb‑212 for radiopharmaceuticals. Post this TAG1 Inc. and NRG PALLAS have expanded their strategic partnership through a new multi-year agreement supporting Radium-224 supply for Pb-212 generator production. This milestone strengthens the isotope infrastructure behind next-generation radiopharmaceutical solutions. The collaboration enables the further development and deployment of TAG1’s proprietary Pb-212 generator platform in Europe.

The agreement enables the further development and deployment of TAG1's proprietary Pb-212 generator platform in Europe and unlocks new opportunities for radiopharmaceutical developers and research institutions across the continent. By establishing a regional supply of Radium-224, a key precursor to Lead-212, this partnership helps address the growing demand for decentralized isotope access and supports the development of alpha therapies in oncology.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in TAG1's mission to expand clinical access to Pb-212," said Sumit Verma, CEO and Founder of TAG1. "With access to Radium-224 from NRG PALLAS for both US and European generator development, we are not only enabling a new market but also strengthening the infrastructure required to bring innovative radiotherapeutics closer to the patients who need them."

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with TAG1 and support the next chapter of radiopharmaceutical innovation in Europe," said Maurits Wolleswinkel, CEO at NRG PALLAS. "Making high-quality Radium-224 available is a key step in producing Lead-212 at scale and helping targeted alpha therapy continue to grow worldwide."

The expanded agreement reinforces both organizations' commitment to secure, scalable isotope supply chains and the clinical infrastructure needed to support radiopharmaceutical advancement worldwide. It follows TAG1 and NRG PALLAS's 2024 partnership focused on establishing long-term Ra-224 and Pb-212 production for use in cancer therapeutics.

About TAG1 Inc.

TAG1 Inc. is a leading supplier of medical isotopes, specializing in the production of Lead-212 (Pb-212) for use in Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs). The TAG1 Generator is a proprietary and innovative generator designed to unlock the supply of Pb-212 for pre-clinical and clinical trials of targeted alpha therapies utilizing this vital radioisotope. With a mission to improve cancer treatment through innovative nuclear medicine, TAG1 Inc. is dedicated to advancing the radiopharmaceutical supply chain and supporting the development of groundbreaking therapies. Learn more at www.tag1inc.com .

About NRG PALLAS

NRG PALLAS is a world leader in nuclear solutions, specializing in the production of medical isotopes and the development of advanced nuclear technologies.

With the High Flux Reactor, NRG PALLAS produces medical isotopes for diagnosis and therapeutic treatment of life-threatening diseases. Every day, more than 30,000 patients rely on medical isotopes from Petten. To ensure future security of the supply, NRG PALLAS has started the construction of the PALLAS reactor to replace the HFR and to secure medical isotopes supply and nuclear technology research for the coming decades. Learn more at:www.nrgpallas.com.

SOURCE TAG1, Inc.