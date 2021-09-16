TAGALONG App Connects Young Athletes to Train with Olympians

COVID restrictions on high school sporting events across the country have negatively impacted students' ability to showcase their skills to college coaches. In sports like rowing, swimming and track and field, which rely on stats and personal records for recruitment, and volleyball, which relies on highlight reels, students have had limited stats and videos to submit this year. They now have a way to stand out to top university coaches through mentorship by Tagalong Pros.

TAGALONG is home to Team USA elite Pros including:

3x Olympian (2012, 2016, 2020) and 2x Gold medalist rower Meghan Musnicki ;

; 2021 Tokyo Women's Volleyball Olympic Gold Medal Winner and Best Middle Blocker Haleigh Washington ;

; 2x Olympic (2012, 2021) and World Champion medalist rower Kara Kohler ;

; 2016 Olympic Triathlete and 2021 Paratriathlete Gold Medalist Guide Greg Billington ;

; 2x Olympic (2016, 2021) Men's Eight rower Alex Karwoski .

These Pros, along with other National Team Members and World Record Holders, are available to work one-on-one with student-athletes to help them improve their skills and navigate the college recruiting process. As professional athletes, they've not only trained with some of the top coaches in the country, but also have gone head-to-head against some of the fiercest competitors in the world. They know firsthand what it takes to excel in their sport. Additionally, many Tagalong Pros have worked as college coaches and are well-versed in the recruiting process, making them ideal mentors for student-athletes.

With more schools making standardized test scores optional since the start of COVID, and a decrease in acceptance rates by top universities, students are under heightened pressure to make their applications stand out. Many look to sporting achievements to increase their chances of being considered by Ivy League and Division 1 schools.

Parents of student-athletes can easily connect with Pros who can give their child a competitive advantage. The app can match athletes with a recommended Pro or users may select the Pro of their choice to book an in-person or virtual training session or schedule a consultation call. Visit the TAGALONG website to learn more.

SOURCE Tagalong With A Pro