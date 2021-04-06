Tagalong Launches New iOS App For Access To World-Class Training

Developed for those looking to level up their training, Tagalong pairs its users with professional athletes for one-on-one specialized coaching. Tagalong Pros are available to share the knowledge and expertise they've acquired from years of specialized training and competition at the highest level. The app allows users to obtain tailor-made coaching through the convenience of their phones from over 100 top-tier athletes like 5x World and Olympic Champion Rower Meghan Musnicki , Ultramarathoner and Distance Running World Record Holder Tyler Andrews , Canadian Olympic Runner Lanni Marchant , and National Champion & Olympic Triathletes Joe Maloy and Greg Billington . Tagalong users have unique access to the technical mastery of their sport from Pros who are otherwise less accessible.

Tagalong's new app streamlines the enrollment and athlete matching process and serves as a hub for communication with Pros in a secure and efficient manner. Users can privately message Pros for an initial consultation call, make an offer for a personal workout session (in-person or virtual), or have them create a customized training plan. Users control the time, place and way they workout as well as the overall cost.

Fitness industries have demonstrated steady growth over the last five years due to greater interest in customized workout regimens with high-intensity training leading the trend.1 The number of athletes has been increasing annually in every sport, especially the endurance world, a sector in which Tagalong Pros excel.

"Tagalong is excited to change the way people use technology to workout," says Nick Karwoski, Founder and CEO of Tagalong. "Most fitness apps are highly impersonal, offering boilerplate workouts. Tagalong is different. It connects you with real people - endurance sports leaders - to customize your workout and motivate you in real time. Tagalong's goal is to help people improve together. Because every session you book enables our Pros to continue to train in their sport, in the end both you and your Pro come out stronger."

