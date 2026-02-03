Tagboard Supercharges App Marketplace: New Partner Development Kit Turns Complex Third-Party Integrations into Instant, Dynamic Graphics

Providing 6,000 producers access to a unified operating system featuring world-class technology from Monterosa, CUE, ScoreStream, and Adventr.

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagboard , the modern, interactive graphics system for news, sports, and entertainment, today announced a major boost to its App Marketplace with the launch of the Partner Development Kit (PDK). This innovative kit streamlines the process of bringing outside sources into Tagboard's ecosystem of 6,000 producers and 225,000 show productions, handing teams across sports, news, and entertainment instant access to cutting-edge technology all within one operating system.

Tagboard introduces Partner Development Kit with Monterosa, CUE, ScoreStream, and Adventr joining the first wave of partners.

The PDK gives media partners a faster, more reliable way to bring partner-powered visuals into live graphics. Producers get a single hub inside Tagboard to discover, launch, and control interactive, data-driven elements. It speeds up setup, keeps design consistent across shows, and reduces operational friction in the control room.

For technology partners, the PDK provides a standardized path to become a native Tagboard app. Partners integrate once using shared APIs, UI patterns, and templates, allowing them to focus on the data, interactivity, and innovation that differentiates their products, while Tagboard handles production workflows and live output.

A Powerhouse First Wave of Partners

Four industry leaders across gamification and live data will be integrating their games, in-venue experiences and widgets into Tagboard:

Adventr : Turns any screen into a multiplayer game experience, allowing audiences to collectively control live, sponsored gameplay on the jumbotron through their phones - creating high-attention, branded moments across stadium and personal screens in real time.

CUE : Powers large-scale smartphone light shows and real-time fan interaction, synchronizing mobile participation with live video boards, broadcasts, and mixed reality outputs to turn audience engagement into live, on-screen moments.

Monterosa : An award-winning platform that enables sports and media organizations to gamify their digital products fast, increasing fan engagement, loyalty and conversion at scale.

ScoreStream : The essential source for local sports, providing real-time scores, fan-submitted photos, and customizable widgets for non-professional athletics.

"Through this integration, we're opening up a world of Tagboard-powered services to Monterosa Platform customers," said Tom McDonnell , Monterosa CEO. "This means easy-to-use, TV-ready visuals at scale - featuring compelling calls to action, real-time visualization, and live fan engagement data from Monterosa Experiences. It's a fantastic way to surface interactive content on-screen and increase audience participation and engagement levels."

Join the Next Wave

Tagboard is inviting other industry-leading companies to join this elite ecosystem. By joining the Tagboard App Marketplace, developers can get their experiences in front of 6,000 producers worldwide in the next wave of releases. If you want to learn more about how it works, and see the technology in action, connect with our team for a live demo.

About Tagboard

Tagboard is the world's leading modern interactive graphics system designed to help production teams in news, sports, and entertainment elevate their digital and linear programming with unparalleled efficiency. Trusted by over 500 of the world's largest media brands, including FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC, and the NFL, Tagboard's innovative cloud studio integrates seamlessly into any production tech stack, allowing for effortless deployment of HTML5 graphics. With Emmy-winning success and a team of industry experts, Tagboard revolutionizes live production by enabling real-time content creation, audience engagement, and revenue generation.

SOURCE TAGBOARD