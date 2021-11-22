Tagging Machines Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4.60 Bn by 2029; Automation in Machines to Meet Production Requirements of F&B, Pharmaceutical, and Clothing & Apparel to Augment Global Market: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagging Machines Market: Broad Contours

The demand for precise and energy-efficient tagging machines is growing steadily in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage (F&B), clothing & apparel, and agriculture industries. Over the years, the growing trend of automating the production lines has propelled the adoption of automated tagging machines, thus opening a vast lucrative avenue for players in the tagging machines market.

Various methods have emerged to cater to the various requirements of tags in multiple industries, thus enriching the prospects of the tagging machines market. In addition, blow method and rubbing method are gathering traction in key end-use industries, notably F&B and clothing and garments, and beauty and personal care industries. Equipment manufacturers are keenly developing features that sync the speed of the labelling machine with the label distribution to improve the accuracy.

The global valuation of the tagging machines market is projected to reach US$ 4.60 Bn by 2029. Of the various types, the automatic segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market by 2029. Lucrative opportunities stem from the rapid adoption of these in cloth & apparel industry, notes a TMR study on the tagging machines market.

Key Findings of Tagging Machines Market Study

Extensive Demand for Automated Tagging Machines in Multiple Industries to Drive Product Innovation: Strides being made in production automation processes are propelling the deployment of advanced tagging machines. This is driving the demand for precise and high-speed labelling solutions. Features that make traceability easier across the production and supply chain are gaining traction among customers in various end-use industries. In the food & beverages and garment industries, tagging machines that enable anti-tampering protection have gained wide adoption.

Tagging Machines Market: Key Drivers

Strides made by production of food and beverages are driving the demand for tags and labels. Concomitantly, guidelines for labelling and tagging have also evolved notably in developed and developing economies. This is propelling advancements in tagging machines, leading to advent of automated technologies to boost the production workflows. Furthermore, the trend of adopting ecolabels and green sticker's tags in various end-use industries has extended the horizon for businesses in the tagging machines market. The proclivity of businesses toward rigorous environmental labels for products will fuel the momentum in the near future.

The demand for clothing garment is rising rapidly, especially in emerging economies. Particularly, manufacturers of tagging machines with global presence are setting their sights on these emerging markets. The equipment is gaining demand for creating tags for brand labels and price labels.

Tagging Machines Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the tagging machines market are Benson Machining LLC., Weber Packaging Solutions, ALTECH SRL, ALTECH SRL, ProMach, Inc., The M&R Companies, Domino UK Ltd., and Dover Company.

Global Tagging Machines Market Segmentation

Tagging Machines Market by Machine Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Tagging Machines Market by Capacity

Less than 50 TPM

51-100 TPM

101-250 TPM

Above 250 TPM

Tagging Machines Market by End Use

Clothing & Apparel

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Beauty & Personal Care

Others

Tagging Machines Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

