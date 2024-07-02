Taglierè Group Hospitality Announces the Grand Opening of Bollicine & Co. Champagne Bar at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

WOODBURY, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taglierè Group Hospitality is thrilled to announce the first grand opening of Bollicine & Co. Champagne Bar in New York, an elegant new addition to the Saratoga District at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets . The festivities begin with an opening party on July 6, 2024, featuring a live DJ set, followed by the official grand opening on July 7, 2024.

Make your shopping day special with a visit to Bollicine & Co., where you can relax and indulge with a gourmet lunch, a refined dinner, or a tempting snack. Bollicine & Co. Champagne Bar offers a unique 5-star dining experience with fine Italian cuisine.

Guests can enjoy the most famous Champagne labels as Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Dom Pérignon by the glass or bottle, craft cocktails, and summery spritzes. The menu features a fine food selection of Culatello di Zibello, Parmigiano Cheese, fish, shellfish, precious caviar, Fine de Claire oysters, fresh shaved Urbani truffles , and a curated salumi selection paired with warm Italian focaccias, fresh leafy salads and signature dishes such as Black Truffle Tagliolini, Giganti Ravioli, Cacio e Pepe Spaghetti, and Tagliatelle Bolognese al Ragù. Each dish is prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients, ensuring an exquisite dining experience.

Designed by architect Sonia Valente of Taglierè Group Hospitality , Bollicine & Co. Champagne Bar features luxurious Italian-made furnishings from Flos , Pedrali , Alessi , and Zafferano . The bar counter area showcases dramatic book-matched stone, while the stylish bottle display is highlighted by gold-effect vertical strips. With 8 seats inside and 32 seats on the inviting outdoor terrace, the bar provides a refined and comfortable atmosphere.

At Bollicine & Co., sustainability is a core value. We favor food from sustainable agriculture, use environmentally friendly materials, and fight food and water waste. Our CEO, Simone Ferrari, emphasizes, "Sustainability is about doing our job well, taking care of our customers in the best way possible, and generating value. We rethink our processes daily to reduce waste and minimize our impact on the environment."

"We are beyond excited to welcome guests to Bollicine & Co. Champagne Bar, our first location in the U.S.," said Simone Ferrari and Dario Donelli, co-founders of Taglierè Group Hospitality. "This venue combines the finest champagnes with iconic Italian flavors, providing an unparalleled experience of luxury and elegance. Our partnership with Simon Property Group has been instrumental in making this dream a reality."

For more information and directions please visit: www.premiumoutlets.com//bollicine-co

You can keep up with Bollicine & Co. news by following @bollicineandco on Instagram.

About Bollicine & Co.

Established in Italy's 'Food Valley' in 2020, Bollicine & Co. has quickly grown into an international brand celebrating the excellence of food and champagne. With seven strategically located stores across Italy, Germany, France, and now the U.S., Bollicine & Co. continues to expand its market presence and provide exceptional hospitality experiences.

About Taglierè Group Hospitality

Founded by Simone Ferrari and Dario Donelli, Taglierè Group Hospitality operates diverse interconnected formats rooted in Italy's culinary flair. The group's mission is to create new ways of catering to meet the needs of contemporary and cosmopolitan customers.

