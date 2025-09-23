TagniFi Launches PowerComps: A Powerful Database for Analyzing Middle Market Transactions

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TagniFi, the financial data platform powering the middle market, is proud to announce the launch of PowerComps, a powerful new database for analyzing middle market M&A transactions with precision, transparency, and scale.

Built specifically for private equity professionals, investment bankers, valuation experts, and corporate development teams, PowerComps is redefining how dealmakers access and apply private company comparables in the middle market.

For years, the middle market has suffered from a lack of visibility into private company M&A activity—most deals are not disclosed publicly, and even when they are, the valuation terms are rarely included. This opacity has made it difficult for professionals to benchmark valuations, support fairness opinions, and negotiate from an informed position.

PowerComps solves this problem by aggregating verified, anonymized transaction data directly from a growing network of buy-side and sell-side firms. It brings the clarity, depth, and trust professionals need to operate effectively in today's competitive deal environment.

1,200+ Verified Transactions from 87 Contributing Firms

At launch, PowerComps includes over 1,200 anonymized private company transactions, contributed by 87 leading buy- and sell-side firms. Each deal is carefully verified, creating a reliable and growing dataset tailored to the middle market.

A key differentiator: PowerComps includes deals from both strategic and financial buyers, providing users with a complete view of the middle market deal landscape. Whether analyzing sponsor-backed acquisitions or strategic takeovers, PowerComps delivers the relevant comps professionals need.

Each transaction submitted to PowerComps undergoes a standardized intake process, where deal terms are reviewed for consistency and accuracy. Contributors can upload deals via a secure, user-friendly interface. All submissions are anonymized and benchmarked to ensure quality before being added to the database. This rigorous process ensures PowerComps remains one of the most trusted sources of middle market valuation data.

Comprehensive Metrics Across 400+ Industries

PowerComps offers rich visibility into valuation multiples and deal terms. Available metrics include:

TEV/EBITDA

TEV/Revenue

EBITDA Margins

Revenue Growth

Debt/Equity

Junior, Senior, and Unitranche Interest Rates

Earnout Terms

Escrow Terms

Indemnification Terms

All data is fully anonymized and displayed only when at least three transactions exist in a given industry, ensuring both benchmark reliability and contributor confidentiality.

Purpose-Built for Middle Market Dealmakers

With PowerComps, professionals can:

Benchmark valuations by industry, buyer type, and deal structure

Track current trends in middle market deal terms

Support valuations, fairness opinions, and models with verified comps

Contribute anonymized transactions securely to grow the database and benefit the community

"PowerComps fills a massive gap by bringing transparency to middle market valuations without compromising confidentiality," said Chad Sandstedt, CEO of TagniFi. "And by including both strategic and financial buyer data, we're giving dealmakers the full picture—not just one side of it."

Request Access to PowerComps Today

PowerComps is now available to qualified firms. To schedule a demo or learn how to contribute transactions, visit www.powercomps.com .

Investment bankers and private equity professionals are encouraged to contact us to see if they qualify for no-charge access in exchange for contributing anonymized deal information. PowerComps is powered by the community—and we're rewarding those who help build it.

About TagniFi

TagniFi is a modern financial data platform delivering timely, transparent, and auditable data to finance professionals. With advanced analytics, clean data, and powerful tools for the middle market, TagniFi helps clients modernize the way they value companies, analyze trends, and close deals. Learn more at tagnifi.com .

