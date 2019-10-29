TagniFi to Release New Search Console at AICPA FVS 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TagniFi, a modern financial data platform for finance and investment professionals, will release its new search console at the AICPA Forensic and Valuation Services Conference, November 4-5 in Las Vegas. The new TagniFi Console, available at tagnifi.com, will deliver an improved user experience for searching over 7,000 companies and 18,000 M&A transactions.

TagniFi Console Search View TagniFi Console Company View

Built on top of the highest quality financial data in the industry, the TagniFi Console delivers instant search results in a customizable format to meet the needs of innovative finance and investment professionals. The TagniFi Console lets you easily search for companies by size, industry, keyword, SiC code, NAICS code or financial criteria. You can also search for public and private M&A transactions by deal structure, deal size, keyword, industry, SIC code and more.

The TagniFi Console will also offer several new data enhancements including the addition of IPO data, company competitors, company news, intra-day market updates, and an improved financial statement viewer for analyzing a company's financial performance over time.

"Our team is very excited to release the new TagniFi Console which will provide our clients with a powerful and intuitive way to search for companies and M&A transactions," said Chad Sandstedt, Co-Founder and CEO of TagniFi. "The TagniFi Console is going to be a game-changer for our clients by making it easier find and analyze both companies and deals from one convenient location."

Integration with the TagniFi Excel plugin is also improved with the release of the new TagniFi Console. Search results from the Console can easily be transferred to Excel using the available pre-built models in the TagniFi Model Library or with a client's custom Excel models.

About TagniFi

TagniFi is a financial data platform for investment and finance professionals available online, in Excel or through an API. TagniFi's advanced financial data technology delivers more accurate, timely and cost-effective data solutions to clients in the investment management, advisory and professional services markets. Learn more at tagnifi.com.

