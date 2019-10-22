TAGNOS engages Amendola for strategic public relations and content marketing services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing firm, announced that TAGNOS has hired the agency to provide strategic PR and content marketing services.

TAGNOS, located in Aliso Viejo, Calif., develops leading clinical logistics automation for hospitals and clinics. TAGNOS' software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is designed to orchestrate hospital workflows by infusing AI and machine learning into the practice of medicine to improve the patient experience, reduce wait times, improve staff efficiency and optimize supply and equipment utilization.

Amendola Communications CEO Jodi Amendola said: "TAGNOS offers a unique and proven clinical logistics automation solution that can be used in hospital and medical systems nationwide, with the potential to expand in other outpatient and emergency settings. We are looking forward to helping them expand their industry awareness and lead generation capabilities through valuable, strategic PR and marketing communications."

Specific to operating rooms (ORs), the patented TAGNOS OR workflow solution aggregates and analyzes data from radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on patient wristbands, as well as information from hospital systems, to provide real-time insights into patient journeys through the surgical suite. According to TAGNOS, with its OR solution, hospital systems can realize a reduction of more than 12% in OR turnover times.

For emergency departments (EDs), TAGNOS ED workflow solution uses a machine-learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven application and location data to smooth unpredictable settings by making sense of patients and data, providing unified workflows, and improving team communication.

The solution is also used for hospital and medical center enterprise-wide asset tracking, allowing clinical personnel and staff to find needed equipment without unnecessary footsteps.

Insights are communicated via the TAGNOS app to OR/ED teams' handheld devices, eliminating the need for other time-consuming activities such as telephone calls, computer logins or physically tracking down team members.

"We were drawn to Amendola's expertise in healthcare and health IT as well as their insider perspective based on the team's work with major health systems," said Neeraj Bhavani, CEO and founder of TAGNOS. "Amendola's media and analyst relationships as well as their industry accolades for their strategic approach to PR and marketing are already bringing us results. Our relationship will enhance TAGNOS' ability to spread the word about our proven solutions for orchestrating healthcare delivery."

About TAGNOS

TAGNOS is the clinical logistics automation solution healthcare teams use to orchestrate the functional aspects of care delivery. Our company offers a wide range of products and services designed to support OR and ED patient flow as well as asset and supply management. TAGNOS is the only company with an AI application that uses machine learning combined with real-time data capturing capabilities to provide a system that continually updates and adjusts its operational intelligence to provide sustained improvement. Our system is configurable with custom notification and escalation workflows and flexible communication options including iOS or Android app, SMS or integration with existing mobile platforms. By transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, TAGNOS helps hospitals and health systems Orchestrate Excellence. For more information visit tagnos.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

