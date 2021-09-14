Tagore Technology's TS8x Series Second Generation RF Switches Deliver Industry-leading RF Performance
Sep 14, 2021, 10:17 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagore Technology Inc., a pioneer of high-power GaN-based RF switches, today announced the introduction of a family of second generation RF switches featuring 10W to 100W of average power. The new switches offer best-in-class insertion loss, power handling and harmonic performance. The TS8x family of products is best suited for post Power Amplifier (PA) harmonics filter switching for tactical and military communications (Mil Comm), land mobile radios (LMR), and private mobile radios (PMR).
Lower insertion loss performance significantly reduces power consumption and enhances the battery life of handheld communication devices. Lower power dissipation also helps ease thermal management requirements to reduce the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of the overall system.
Klaus Buehring, Tagore Technology's Chief Sales and Marketing officer, said: "Tagore's TS8x family of switches enables customers to replace all traditional PIN diode-based switches that require many passive components and high-voltage bias supply to save significant board space and overall cost, and simplify RF front end design."
The new family of products is pin and footprint compatible to existing products, allowing existing customers to enhance radio performance by switching to the latest generation of products.
SPECIFICATIONS:
|
Specifications
|
TS8423K
|
TS8242FK
|
TS8441L
|
TS8021N
|
SPnT
|
SP2T
|
SP4T
|
SP4T
|
SP2T
|
P0.1dB_CW
|
45dBm
|
45dBm
|
47dBm
|
50dBm
|
P0.1dB_Peak
|
48dBm
|
48dBm
|
48dBm
|
52dBm
|
IL(1GHz)
|
0.15dB
|
0.25dB
|
0.2dB
|
0.20db
|
IL(3GHz)
|
0.30dB
|
0.35dB
|
0.5dB
|
0.40dB
|
Package
|
3mm x 3mm
|
3mm x 3mm
|
4mm x 4mm
|
5mm x 5mm
For full datasheets and samples contact Tagore Technology's Sales representative at [email protected]
About Tagore Technology
Tagore Technology was founded in January 2011 to pioneer Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor technology for Radio Frequency (RF) and power management applications. We are a fabless semiconductor company with design centers in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA and Kolkata, India. Our R&D team is dedicated to developing disruptive solutions leveraging wide bandgap technologies that help address RF and power design challenges for our customers and accelerate time-to-market for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.tagoretech.com
For further information please contact:
Name: Anindita Ray
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Tagore Technology
