TAHA Enters the U.S. Market with Innovative Protein Products

- TAHA will debut with four staple dairy protein products: Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Body & Mind Protein Blend and Colostrum -

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAHA , a functional dairy-based protein and nutrition brand, announces its entrance into the U.S. market. TAHA will now provide U.S. consumers with unmatched nutritional supplements that are certified Net Carbon Zero and made with clinically researched functional ingredients.

TAHA launches new line of dairy proteins specially formulated to add mind and body support to daily routines.

TAHA's flagship products include Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Body & Mind Protein Blend and Colostrum. The Whey Protein Concentrate and Whey Protein Isolate are available in chocolate, vanilla, berry, mocha and natural flavors. The Body & Mind Protein Blend comes in German chocolate, Madagascan vanilla, and natural. TAHA's high IgG, colostrum comes undiluted in its natural form. Prices range from $34.95 to $49.95.

TAHA's protein products are specially formulated to cater to individuals of all lifestyles looking to add a dose of protein to their everyday routine. TAHA uniquely offers products that combine ingredients for both mind and body support such as Nutiani™ milk phospholipids for cognitive health, VERISOL® collagen for skin, hair, and nails and high-purity dairy proteins for muscle health.

"We created TAHA because we saw a gap in the protein space for sustainable, functional products made with grass-fed, pasture-raised dairy protein and natural ingredients and flavors," says Kristen Kettle, vice president of operations of TAHA. "Our top-quality protein comes from New Zealand and is chosen by dairy experts for its simplicity and purity."

All TAHA products are tested to ensure there is no glyphosate residue or gluten. Additionally, they are all free from hormones, antibiotics and GMOs. TAHA's protein products are certified Net Carbon Zero by Toitu of New Zealand. This is a rigorous process that evaluates all ingredients and packaging from origin through to consumption and disposal.

"We are thrilled to introduce TAHA to the U.S. market," says Naomi Walgren, marketing manager of TAHA. "Our goal is to provide consumers with a range of protein products that support the lives they're already living. Whether they are athletes or self-care enthusiasts, we have something for everyone."

TAHA is now available on tahanutrition.com and Amazon . To keep up with the brand, follow them on Instagram @tahanutrition or visit tahanutrition.com.

About TAHA

TAHA launched in 2024 to offer high-quality, functional and sustainable dairy-based nutrition. These protein products are chosen by dairy industry experts for their simplicity and purity. All TAHA products feature natural grass-fed, pasture-raised dairy protein from New Zealand.

