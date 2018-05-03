Tahoe Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") (TSX: THO; NYSE: TAHO) is pleased to announce that the 10 nominees for the board of directors as listed in the Company's 2018 Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2018, have been elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in Vancouver.
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows: (Figures noted have been calculated based on the number of shares represented by proxies.)
|
Director's Name
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against/Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Ronald W. Clayton
|
199,940,719
|
99.70
|
604,343
|
0.30
|
Tanya M. Jakusconek
|
198,805,649
|
99.13
|
1,739,413
|
0.87
|
Charles A. Jeannes
|
198,596,881
|
99.03
|
1,948,181
|
0.97
|
Drago G. Kisic
|
199,899,177
|
99.68
|
645,885
|
0.32
|
C. Kevin McArthur
|
195,964,680
|
97.72
|
4,580,382
|
2.28
|
Alan C. Moon
|
199,810,518
|
99.63
|
734,544
|
0.37
|
A. Dan Rovig
|
197,864,549
|
98.66
|
2,680,513
|
1.34
|
Paul B. Sweeney
|
199,522,718
|
99.49
|
1,022,344
|
0.51
|
James S. Voorhees
|
198,850,018
|
99.15
|
1,695,044
|
0.85
|
Kenneth F. Williamson
|
199,651,581
|
99.55
|
893,481
|
0.45
At the AGM, shareholders also voted on the following matters:
- Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company.
- An advisory vote on Say on Pay, to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation, was approved by shareholders, with votes for totaling 191,735,910 shares, representing 95.57% of shares voted.
- A resolution to approve amendments to the Share Option and Incentive Share Plan was approved by shareholders, with votes for totaling 192,912,727 shares, representing 96.23% of shares voted.
- A resolution to approve the new Performance Share Award Plan was approved by shareholders, with votes for totaling 198,020,028 shares, representing 98.74% of shares voted.
- A resolution to approve amendments to the Company's Articles to increase the quorum requirement was approved by shareholders, with votes for totaling 199,767,950 shares, representing 99.61% of shares voted.
- A resolution to approve other amendments to the Company's Articles was approved by shareholders, with votes for totaling 199,782,533 shares, representing 99.62% of shares voted.
About Tahoe Resources Inc.
Tahoe's strategy is to responsibly operate mines to world standards and to develop high quality precious metals assets in the Americas. Tahoe is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite and TSX Global Mining indices and the GDX and Russell 3000 on the NYSE. The Company is listed on the TSX as THO and on the NYSE as TAHO.
