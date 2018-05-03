Tahoe Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") (TSX: THO; NYSE: TAHO) is pleased to announce that the 10 nominees for the board of directors as listed in the Company's 2018 Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2018, have been elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in Vancouver.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows: (Figures noted have been calculated based on the number of shares represented by proxies.)