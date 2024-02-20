Tahoe Restaurant Group Joins California Restaurant Mutual Benefit Corporation, Enhancing Workers' Compensation Strategies

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Restaurant Mutual Benefit Corporation (CRMBC) proudly announces Tahoe Restaurant Group (TRG), a leading name in the California restaurant scene, as its newest member. This collaboration marks a strategic move by TRG to optimize their workers' compensation management, leveraging CRMBC's unique, industry-specific approach.

TRG, known for its focus on resort communities, operates four locations and employs 400 staff members. Its success stems from a commitment to family-focused, full-service casual dining and a deep-rooted ethos of grooming team members into partners and owners.

Ray Villaman, TRG's owner, cited several key factors for choosing CRMBC over traditional workers' compensation options. "We were drawn to CRMBC's hands-on approach in explaining the benefits of self-insurance and their willingness to audit our premises, create safety programs, and provide transparency in rate quotations," Villaman explained.

Kaya Stanley, CEO at CRMBC, expressed excitement about the new partnership. "Bringing TRG into our fold aligns perfectly with our mission," Stanley remarked. "They're not just a renowned group in the restaurant industry; their commitment to employee development and safety mirrors our own objectives at CRMBC."

The move to CRMBC from traditional insurance represents a shift towards more personalized and effective management of workers' compensation needs. "CRMBC's focus on group strength, fighting unjustified claims, and improving operational premises resonated with our core values," Villaman added. Unheard of with traditional carriers, the potential for rebates and dividends was also a compelling factor.

Stanley added, "Tahoe Restaurant Group's membership reinforces our commitment to supporting restaurant operators needing innovative solutions tailored to their unique challenges. TRG's decision to join us indicates a growing trend among discerning operators seeking more control and transparency in their workers' compensation strategies."

CRMBC, operated by restaurant owners, offers a level of access and control that traditional insurance companies do not provide. "This partnership is not just about cost savings, which we anticipate to be significant, but about having a say in how things are managed and gaining direct access to resources that help us become smarter operators," Villaman stated.

CRMBC's board members , including leaders from well-known restaurant brands, highlight the credibility and collective strength of the corporation. "The aspirational nature of CRMBC, with its focus on mutual goals and safety excellence, aligns perfectly with our vision at TRG," said Villaman.

About CRMBC

CRMBC is a California Self-Insured Group (SIG) formed BY restaurant owners FOR restaurant owners. Choosing to opt out of commercial insurance that uses premiums to boost their substantial profits and overhead, CRMBC is a group of business-savvy restaurant owners who joined forces to self-insure their work comp for sustainable cost savings.

About TRG

The Tahoe Restaurant Group (TRG) operates four restaurants around Lake Tahoe, including three pizzerias and a Latin-inspired restaurant. We are committed to using local, organic, and sustainable products whenever possible to provide the highest quality foods to our customers in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere.

