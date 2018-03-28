Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018 Time: 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT) Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

About Tahoe Resources Inc.

Tahoe's strategy is to responsibly operate mines to world standards and to develop high quality precious metals assets in the Americas. Tahoe is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite and TSX Global Mining indices and the GDX and Russell 3000 on the NYSE. The Company is listed on the TSX as THO and on the NYSE as TAHO.

For further information, please contact:

Tahoe Resources Inc.

Alexandra Barrows, Vice President Investor Relations

investors@tahoeresources.com

Tel: +1 775-448-5812

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tahoe-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-2-2018-300621253.html

SOURCE Tahoe Resources Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tahoeresources.com

