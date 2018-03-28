Tahoe To Announce First Quarter 2018 Results On May 2, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") (TSX: THO; NYSE: TAHO) plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 after the market close. On Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00am ET, Tahoe will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results.
Q1 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 3, 2018
|
Time:
|
10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT)
|
Dial-in numbers:
|
1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the U.S.)
|
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)
About Tahoe Resources Inc.
Tahoe's strategy is to responsibly operate mines to world standards and to develop high quality precious metals assets in the Americas. Tahoe is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite and TSX Global Mining indices and the GDX and Russell 3000 on the NYSE. The Company is listed on the TSX as THO and on the NYSE as TAHO.
For further information, please contact:
Tahoe Resources Inc.
Alexandra Barrows, Vice President Investor Relations
investors@tahoeresources.com
Tel: +1 775-448-5812
