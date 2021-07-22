Tahoma Engineered Solutions Promotes Michele Gesing to Production Scheduler

ASHLAND, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoma Engineered Services, a leading manufacturer of precision machined parts and wire formed products, recently promoted Michele Gesing into the position of Production Scheduler.

"Michele's extensive experience and her knowledge of manufacturing business processes made her the ideal candidate for this position," explained Jerry Lynch, General Manager. "One of her first projects in this role will be implementing the advanced scheduler portion of our management software system."

The ERP shop management system has many business process components, including the sales quotes, order processing, bill of materials, inventory purchasing, receiving, shipping, accounting, and finance. Bringing the production scheduling piece into the company's business enterprise system will result in a single, shared computerized database of all the financial and operational data.

Before joining Tahoma Engineered Services, Gesing gained more than 10 years of professional experience in working in a manufacturing environment. During that time, she built, organized, and managed customer databases, as well as prepared quotes, monitored leads, and analyzed data. In addition, she had been responsible for the implementation of an ERP system. Gesing will use all those experiences, along with her attention-to-detail and problem-solving skills, in her new role.

Gesing has strong collaboration skills which will help when working with other team members in Purchasing, Production, Engineering, Sales and Accounting to ensure the system works seamlessly in meeting the needs of each department in the company.

About Tahoma Engineered Solutions

Tahoma Engineered Solutions, a business unit of Tahoma Enterprises, is ISO 9001-2015 certified. They have built a strong reputation for precision machining and are specifically known for the precision manufacture of large hydraulic manifolds and creating custom wire assemblies. For more information, call 419-496-0964 or visit www.tahomaengineeredsolutions.com.

