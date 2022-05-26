Tahoma Engineered Solutions Provides Viable US Based Production Fix to China Pandemic Lockdown

ASHLAND, Ohio, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoma Engineered Solutions, a leading manufacturer of precision machined parts and wire formed products, has increasingly become a manufacturing solution for companies held hostage by the recent lockdowns in China.

"Manufacturers in the USA are seeking ways to escape the China lockdown nightmare," explained Jerry Lynch, General Manager of Tahoma Engineered Solutions. "We are finding many customers looking for solutions to the supply chain disruptions, including significantly longer lead times, caused by the lockdown."

Beginning in March 2022, China has seen the biggest increase in COVID-19 cases. In April Shanghai was the biggest hotspot but by early May over 300 million people in more than 40 cities in China are affected by the latest lockdowns. The pandemic business lockdowns have severely disrupted the supply chain from China and USA manufacturers who were counting on CNC machined parts and wire formed products from Asia are now dealing with the fallout.

Tahoma Engineered Solutions is located off interstate I-71 just north of Columbus, Ohio, which means one-day access to half of the population of the U.S. and one-third of the population of Canada. The company operates two shifts of four 10-hour days during the week and also runs a 12-hour Friday/Saturday/Sunday shift.

Both precision machined parts and wire formed products have increased production capacity, which has become a lifeline for manufactures still waiting for Chinese parts to be produced.

About Tahoma Engineered Solutions

Tahoma Engineered Solutions, a business unit of Tahoma Enterprises, is ISO 9001-2015 certified. They have built a strong reputation for precision machining and are specifically known for the precision manufacturing of large hydraulic manifolds and creating custom wire assemblies. For more information, call 419-496-0964 or visit www.tahomaengineeredsolutions.com.

