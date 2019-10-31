Tai Ling Industry Partners with Gogoro; Joins Powered By Gogoro Network Program To Build New Electric Scooters in 2020

"We are excited to be partnering with Tai Ling, the exclusive long time commercialization partner of Suzuki for motorcycles and scooters in Taiwan, to propel their electric vehicle strategies forward. The world is experiencing unprecedented momentum for electric transportation, especially in Taiwan, and people are demanding smart electrical vehicle choices and Gogoro is enabling the ecosystem to support it," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "Gogoro was created to accelerate the shift to electric transportation in cities, and created the Powered By Gogoro Network program to provide vehicle manufacturers like Tai Ling with key vehicle components and intellectual property combined with a robust battery swapping infrastructure for refueling."

Powered By Gogoro Network

With strong consumer adoption of Gogoro Network battery swapping, 'Powered by Gogoro Network' provides consumers with a variety of choices in scooter brands, designs, features and price and extends Gogoro's industry leadership in swappable and sustainable refueling. 'Powered by Gogoro Network' provides vehicle makers with access to Gogoro's innovations and intellectual property including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so each manufacturer can develop and roll-out unique electric vehicles that integrate Gogoro Network battery swapping.

"Tai Ling has been committed to providing consumers with quality products and great user experiences. In response to the unstoppable trend of electric transportation, Tai Ling will invest in our electric vehicle business, and Gogoro, who has been leading the category, is the company we are partnering with," said Charles Huang, chairman, Tai Ling. "We will launch our first Powered by Gogoro Network scooter under the 'e-Ready' brand, highlighting that electric transportation is ready for customers and we will drive our brand around 'Smart, Green Energy and Technology.'"

Tai Ling plans to launch its first Powered By Gogoro Network vehicle in Taiwan in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Tai Ling Industry

Tai Long, the parent company of Tai Ling Industry, began importing and producing scooters in the 1950s. The company introduced Ishibashi (Bridgestone Corporation) brand and scooter technology to Taiwan more than 60 years ago. Established by Tai Long and SUZUKI Co., Ltd in 1974, Tai Ling Industry has been producing high quality and high profile SUZUKI scooters that are widely recognized by consumers in more than 40 countries around the world, including Taiwan and Japan. In recent years, Tai Ling has been more active in introducing SUZUKI sport-bikes and leisure orientated models to Taiwanese consumers, including leading models like the GSX-R150 and GSX-R1000 who lead their categories in sales.

About Gogoro Network

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel and its undeniable pollution. Gogoro Network combines the power of connectivity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities and businesses. The Gogoro Network is at the center of Gogoro's innovation and enables all of its products and businesses including the Gogoro Smartscooter and 'Powered By Gogoro Network' vehicles to utilize it for refueling through battery swapping. The Gogoro Network is also the underlying platform for GoShare, Gogoro's end-to-end mobility sharing platform and solution for smart cities. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/gogoro-network.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011, Gogoro is putting energy into things that matter. With a mission to deliver consumer innovations through an intelligent urban ecosystem that will improve how the world's most populated cities distribute and utilize energy, the company is enabling the transformation of megacities into smart cities. Gogoro is working toward a better future by putting power in the hands of everyone – to move us all forward, faster. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/press.

