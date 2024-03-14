Taicang's Alps Snow World attracts a crowd of 20,000 visitors

TAICANG, China, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2024 Spring Festival, the newly established landmark of ice and snow tourism in Alps Snow World of Taicang, Jiangsu, attracted a crowd of 20,000 visitors! Visitors enjoyed skiing on the tracks, exploring the ice and snow kingdom, and tasting brewed ice and snow delights. The daily average footfall was around 3,000 people, with a total of over 20,000 visitors during the festival, according to Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau.

Tourists can have great skiing experience in Jiangsu

Alps Snow World is just 200 meters away from Taicang Railway South Station. It is one of the themed experience areas in the Taicang Alps Resort. According to Yan Ping, the Deputy General Manager, "The snow world is divided into two main themed areas: the skiing area and the ice and snow amusement park. In addition to the 5 ski runs and 7 magic carpets, there are nearly 20 snow entertainment projects." Since opening its doors to visitors at the end of last year, the snow world has attracted over 80,000 visitors, becoming a new landmark for skiing vacation tourism in the Yangtze River Delta region.

In Jiangsu, where natural ice and snow resources are limited, many similar indoor and outdoor ice and snow venues have become popular destinations for winter tourism. The Word Himalayan Ice and Snow Paradise in Nanjing, adjacent to Nanjing South Railway Station, has a 1000-square-meter skiing experience area and a 1200-square-meter snow entertainment area, making it one of the "beginner-friendly" indoor snow venues. The BonSki in Wuxi creates a "Nordic immersive" skiing experience, with the longest ski run being 138 meters long and a height drop of 13 degrees, allowing visitors to experience the thrill of speeding down the snowy slopes. This year, the Zhuyu Valley Ice and Snow World in Xuzhou has opened a separate 7000-square-meter parent-child snow play area, perfect for both "strolling with children" and playing in the snow. The Moon Island Ice and Snow Carnival in Lianyungang offers novel and interesting new activities such as snow disc flying, snow excavators, and snowmobiles. According to statistics, by the end of 2022, Jiangsu had built 45 ice and snow sports venues covering an area of 659,500 square meters.

