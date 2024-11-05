Taicend Technology Pressure Relief Series Shines at 2024 Düsseldorf Medica

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taicend Technology made a significant impact at the 2024 Düsseldorf Medica event, showcasing its innovative Pressure Relief Series. This year's event, known as one of the largest medical trade fairs globally, provided an excellent platform for Taicend to connect with industry leaders and showcase its commitment to health and wellness.

Taicend Technology

We have always been committed to the development of wound healing products. Whether it is a postoperative series or a chronic wound series, it has achieved good results in major hospitals in Taiwan. In recent years, the issue of long-term care due to the aging population has increased the clinical demand for decompression, therefore, we strive to develop series related to skin decompression and prevention.

The pressure relief series attracted widespread attention from the participants. Facial pressure relief includes Skin Pressure Relief Pad-for oxygen mask and Simple O2 mask. Oxygen masks are the most commonly used in clinical medicine, but facial pressure injuries often occur. Taicend uses self-developed pressure-reducing materials to isolate the contact between the face and the instrument to reduce facial friction and pressure.

Body Decompression Pad are even more popular among nurses. They utilize the concept of partial pressure relief and can be used well by patients who have been lying down for a long time. They can replace daily towels and pillows, even expensive air beds.

Medical tubes cause frictional damage to the skin during use. In the past, the solution was to use a large amount of gauze and medical tape, which was more troublesome in addition to clinical operations.

The three new medical tube decompression products brought by Taicend have been tested in actual clinical use in hospitals. They are medical tube decompression pad-for nasogastric tube, 3 way stop cock decompression pad and drainage tube decompression absorbent pad. These three products are aimed at the partial pressure caused by the tube on the skin and designed solutions for friction damage.

The simple operation allows medical staff to use it easily, reducing the slippage of the tube and fixing it without causing damage to the skin due to friction. The inner foam is designed to reduce pressure and absorb, which can absorb tissue fluid or facial oil and provide a more comfortable fit. The outer waterproof membrane design allows the product to last longer.

Visit Taicend Technology booth Hall 6 #H66-6

Contact:

Tsumin Huang

+88676955313

[email protected]

SOURCE Taicend Technology