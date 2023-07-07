Taichung Veterans General Hospital selects RayStation

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

07 Jul, 2023, 06:06 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the proton therapy machine vendor Sumitomo Corporate has placed an order for RayStation®* treatment planning system to be installed at Taichung Veterans General Hospital (TVGH), Taichung, Taiwan.

The order includes licenses for both proton and photon treatment as well as advanced functionality such as Multi Criteria Optimization (MCO) and dose calculation on CBCT images for proton treatment.

TVGH will use a Sumitomo proton therapy machine with Sumitomo's compact next-generation system, to which RayStation will be adapted, enabling TVGH to utilize the new system's method for very fast delivery of treatment plans for the treatment of moving tumors.

Dr. Weir Chiang You, Chief of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TCVGH), says: "I am delighted to announce that TVGH will soon be incorporating the state-of-the-art Sumitomo proton therapy machine into our clinical practice. Recognized as a global leader in the development of advanced software for proton therapy treatment planning, RaySearch's innovative approach and commitment to improving cancer treatment align perfectly with our mission at TVGH. Their premier product, RayStation, will provide our medical professionals with the tools they need to optimize patient treatment plans and improve therapy outcomes."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The strong demand for RayStation from proton therapy clinics continues and I am pleased that we can support Sumitomo's compact system, making this technology available in an optimal way to cancer patients in the region. RaySearch has always had the ambition to support all available machines on the market."

The order value is approximately MEUR 1.9 (corresponding to approximately MSEK 21), excluding service contract, and was received in Q2, 2023. Delivery is planned for 2025 and is expected to generate revenue from then and onwards.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

RaySearch's CEO sells shares - remains a long-term shareholder

The Australian Bragg Centre for Proton Therapy and Research selects RayCare

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.