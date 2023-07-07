Taichung Veterans General Hospital selects RayStation

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the proton therapy machine vendor Sumitomo Corporate has placed an order for RayStation®* treatment planning system to be installed at Taichung Veterans General Hospital (TVGH), Taichung, Taiwan.

The order includes licenses for both proton and photon treatment as well as advanced functionality such as Multi Criteria Optimization (MCO) and dose calculation on CBCT images for proton treatment.

TVGH will use a Sumitomo proton therapy machine with Sumitomo's compact next-generation system, to which RayStation will be adapted, enabling TVGH to utilize the new system's method for very fast delivery of treatment plans for the treatment of moving tumors.

Dr. Weir Chiang You, Chief of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TCVGH), says: "I am delighted to announce that TVGH will soon be incorporating the state-of-the-art Sumitomo proton therapy machine into our clinical practice. Recognized as a global leader in the development of advanced software for proton therapy treatment planning, RaySearch's innovative approach and commitment to improving cancer treatment align perfectly with our mission at TVGH. Their premier product, RayStation, will provide our medical professionals with the tools they need to optimize patient treatment plans and improve therapy outcomes."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "The strong demand for RayStation from proton therapy clinics continues and I am pleased that we can support Sumitomo's compact system, making this technology available in an optimal way to cancer patients in the region. RaySearch has always had the ambition to support all available machines on the market."

The order value is approximately MEUR 1.9 (corresponding to approximately MSEK 21), excluding service contract, and was received in Q2, 2023. Delivery is planned for 2025 and is expected to generate revenue from then and onwards.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

