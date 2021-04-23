Taiga Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Corporation"), a leading developer of electric off-road vehicles, announced that as of today, April 23, 2021, its common shares and warrants have commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols "TAIG" and "TAIG.WT," respectively.

About Taiga Motors Corporation

Taiga is a Canadian-based company founded in 2015 that is reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.ca.

SOURCE Taiga Motors Inc.

Related Links

https://taigamotors.ca/contact/

