Taiga Launches Online Customer Configurator and Provides Production Update

Alternative sourcing and chip architecture redesign have mitigated global semiconductor supply chain risk, enabling Taiga to begin vehicle production this year

Montreal production facility to double planned production footprint to meet growing demand for units

production facility to double planned production footprint to meet growing demand for units Orca Carbon and Founder's edition models go into production this summer with initial deliveries slated for September 2021

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga") (TSX: TAIG), a leading developer of electric off-road vehicles, announced today the launch of its online configurator tool. Customers who have deliveries slated for this year now have the unique ability to order and customize their Orca personal watercraft.

Along with the configurator, Taiga also released model details, specifications, and colours. Taiga continues to redefine the powersport landscape by offering innovative electric technologies as well as customization designed to help customers build the perfect ride. Each customer will also be paired with a Taiga experience specialist to help tailor their Orca from configuration to demonstration experience and to final hand-off.

"We are excited to take the next step in driving preorders and fulfilling deliveries by launching our Orca online configurator," said Samuel Bruneau, CEO of Taiga. "Our team has demonstrated an impressive agility to mitigate the production delays resulting from the global microprocessor shortage by designing a new chip architecture that will bring both watercraft and snowmobile platforms into production in 2021. We have also taken the opportunity to make additional investments to increase production capacity in our Montreal facility to meet rapidly growing demand for our watercraft."

Taiga has expanded manufacturing and R&D activities to a second facility in Montreal that will more than double its previously planned production footprint in the interim period while its high-volume Shawinigan facility is under construction.

To address the global semiconductor shortage, Taiga has worked diligently to source alternative supplies for its vehicles and has adjusted its manufacturing processes to accommodate such alternatives. Taiga will begin production of both the Orca Carbon and Founder's edition models this summer with initial deliveries beginning in September 2021. Alongside watercraft production, Taiga's electric snowmobiles will enter production for deliveries starting in Q4 2021. Orca Sport and Performance models are now expected to begin production in early 2022.

Taiga's Orca models are born from years of testing by hundreds of users across lakes, rivers, and oceans for uncompromising access to on-water adventures. Orca Carbon and Founder's edition models redefine the recreational watercraft experience with silent operation, a unique carbon composite hull with leading power-to-weight ratios, maintenance-free ownership, and intelligent connectivity.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company that is reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to the anticipated performance of the online configurator, the expected production times and customer demand for Taiga's products. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effective functioning of the configurator, further supply chain disruptions, and the impact of such disruptions on ability to fulfil orders, and those described under "Risk Factors" in the final non-offering prospectus dated March 26, 2021, of Taiga (formerly Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.).

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

