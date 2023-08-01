Taiga Makes Historic First Deliveries in California and Expands Presence in Top 3 U.S Boating and EV Markets

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The leading off-road electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce a major milestone with historic first deliveries in California. The company's expansion into the Golden State marks a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionize the powersports industry. With this recent advancement, Taiga vehicles are now available in the United States' three prominent boating and EV adoption hubs.

Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Taiga Motors, expressed his excitement, stating, "This is a momentous time for Taiga. Our expansion into California, along with our existing presence in Florida and Texas, establishes Taiga as a key player in the off-road EV sector coast to coast. We are very proud to offer our 100% electric personal watercraft OrcaTM Carbon to Californians that want to explore the state's stunning waterways in a more sustainable way."

"As an early adopter of new technology, I already understood the benefits of going electric: the performance, the torque; now I'm looking forward to having this same feeling on an Orca'' explains Slade Fester, Orca Carbon reservation holder based in California. ''On the water, the sound and smell of an ICE personal watercraft can be amplified, so I can't wait to experience the clean and quiet motor of my new Orca''.

Taiga operates a hybrid direct-to-consumer model. With the onboarding of H&H Marine, a new Taiga Service Provider (TSP) located in San Diego, Taiga has now a network of 19 TSPs strategically located in 25 key locations in North America.

"At H&H Marine, we're thrilled to be part of the Taiga family in San Diego," says H&H Marine Owner, Jeffrey Hughes. "Their inspiring vision for a sustainable environment without compromises aligns with our commitment to best serve our customers, especially those who seek and support eco-conscious choices when it comes to outdoor recreation."

As a new TSP, H&H Marine will assist customers in taking ownership of their new vehicle and ensure after-sale service, if required. Indeed, these 100% electric vehicles require low maintenance, most of which can be delivered through remote service and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Orca: sustainable water exploration without compromise

Orca Carbon, the world's first mass-produced fully electric personal watercraft is crafted entirely of carbon fiber and equipped with a powerful electric motor. It silently glides through water with up to 120kW peak power and a top speed of 62mph per hour1.

The soon to be introduced Orca Performance will also offer endless possibilities for water exploration, aiming to make electric PWC more accessible to powersports enthusiasts. Leveraging cutting-edge SMC technology and battery innovations, Orca Performance will give riders the ability to sustainably explore the waters of the world without compromising performance or power.

Topping the 200 Best Inventions of 2022 list by Time magazine and winner of a Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award and a 2022 Best of What's New Award from Popular Science , Taiga is thrilled to bring its EVs to California and redefine powersports industry by making it more sustainable, accessible, and exhilarating than ever.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com .

