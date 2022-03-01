Taiga to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga"), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, March 28, 2022, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at ir.taigamotors.ca. Taiga's management will host its quarterly call with the investment community at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live here and will be available for replay at the Investor Relations section of Taiga's website.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. Call details are listed below.

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-6184

International Dial-In: 201-389-0877

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 4, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13727263

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

