TAIGER and Microsoft Sign Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Cloud Based Clients' Business Processes

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIGER is proud to announce its official global technology and commercial partnership with Microsoft. As a global partner, TAIGER's award winning suite of workplace AI solutions will be available on Azure specifically, Microsoft Marketplace and AppSource, to help clients better streamline end to end business workflows.

Today, enterprises use Azure Cloud Services to host and compute data as well as build enterprise applications. Now with TAIGER's industry leading AI, powering information and document extraction on Azure, enterprises seeking to develop similar applications do not need to build from scratch. Multiply that across the different business functions in enterprises, this potentially translates to an exponential upside on productivity and reduced risk.

"It's the best of both worlds coming together. The best of cloud services and the best of information processing and extraction software. For enterprises where knowledge workers are crucial in processing information intensive applications, the time to process these applications will be greatly reduced with improved automation capability and become more cost efficient. This frees up resources for line of business owners and focus on other functions like customer experience and service enhancement," said David Soo, TAIGER's Strategic Partnership Director.

In the coming months, TAIGER's and Microsoft's teams will work closely together to drive further technology integration across Microsoft business applications as well as working across industry verticals to develop best practice on cloud based information processing applications.

"We are honored to be Microsoft's global ISV partner for Data & AI and be part of the Global co-selling program. This partnership reinforces our commitment to support fast growing cloud base clients in their continued quest to scale their operations with greater efficiency while staying inter-connected across business functions. Our solutions in document extraction, search engine and virtual assistants will be made available to Microsoft's clients," said Sinuhé Arroyo, founder and CEO of TAIGER. "Microsoft's leadership in enterprise cloud and productivity along with TAIGER's workplace intelligence solutions is a formidable alliance that will exponentially enhance the way we work."

"We are excited to welcome TAIGER on board Microsoft's global partner co-sell programme. This programme will present opportunities for TAIGER to work with our sales organisations and engines to bridge customers' demands for AI solutions and further enhance enterprises' information readiness," said Gerald Leo, Director for One Commercial Partner and Small Medium Enterprises Group at Microsoft Singapore. "In a recent Microsoft-IDC study[1], it was emphasized that while AI will nearly double the rate of innovation and employee productivity in Singapore by 2021, only 59% of organisations in Singapore today have embarked on their AI journeys. As such, we look forward to working with TAIGER to help customers in industries such as banking, insurance and government accelerate their AI adoption and realise the potential of AI in customer experience, risk management and more."

[1] Microsoft and IDC Asia/Pacific, Future Ready Business: Assessing Asia Pacific's Growth Potential Through AI

About TAIGER

TAIGER is a visionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, pioneering next-generation AI solutions. TAIGER uses human-like logic to automatically read, understand and extract information, guaranteeing unrivalled levels of accuracy of 90% and above. TAIGER is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, New York, Madrid and Mexico City. www.taiger.com

