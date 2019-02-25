Taiho Oncology Announces Support of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Through Research and Awareness Initiatives

"At Taiho Oncology, we recognize how devastating a diagnosis of colorectal cancer can be, and we are committed to putting access to patient education and support initiatives at the forefront of everything we do," said Timothy Whitten, President and Chief Executive Officer, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "We are grateful to partner with likeminded advocacy organizations to raise awareness of and provide resources for people living with this debilitating disease."

Taiho Oncology strives to further innovation in oncology. Collectively, Taiho Oncology, Inc. and its parent, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. have reinvested, on average, more than 25 percent of annual revenue into research and development.2

For the fifth consecutive year, Taiho Oncology will be a National sponsor of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance's Undy RunWalk event series. Funds raised through the events support prevention, research and patient support initiatives for those impacted by colorectal cancer. Taiho Oncology also has a longstanding history of employee participation in local Undy RunWalks, further engaging employees across the country to increase awareness of CRC.

"In addition to raising funds for research, our Undy RunWalks are an opportunity to spark dialogue around CRC and empower patients and survivors to help others understand why screening and early detection is so important," said Michael Sapienza, Chief Executive Officer, Colorectal Cancer Alliance. "The support of organizations like Taiho Oncology enables us to reach more people and make significant strides toward our joint goal of eradicating this disease."

As an organization committed to cancer care, Taiho Oncology seeks to support groups that help build, educate and improve the communities in which it serves. Over the last year, the Company has supported initiatives from Fight Colorectal Cancer and remains committed to partnering with them in their efforts to raise awareness, provide education and support initiatives.

"Overcoming the challenges of colorectal cancer is difficult, and we are excited to partner with Taiho Oncology in an effort to put a spotlight on the second leading cause of cancer deaths. We share a commitment to supporting and encouraging all those touched by this disease," said Anjee Davis, President, Fight Colorectal Cancer. "With Taiho Oncology's support, we are able to provide vital programs to empower patients and support their voice to affect change in the diagnosis and treatment of CRC and, ultimately, help save more lives."

Taiho Oncology also sponsored the PALTOWN Development Foundation's inaugural PALTOWN Community Leadership Academy, a training curriculum and in-person workshop designed to mentor current or aspiring COLONTOWN® community leaders and certify them as "Empowered Patient Leaders." COLONTOWN® is an online community of more than 100 private groups on Facebook for CRC patients, survivors and caregivers. The Academy helps to ensure the continuation of this impactful patient-led support network for CRC patients and their families.

"We recognize that it takes a unified community to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with or impacted by colorectal cancer," said Kimberly Hart, Associate Director of Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "We are proud to support patients through partnerships with organizations that share our company's mission to improve awareness, prevention and access to quality care for cancer patients and the community at risk."

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States (U.S.).1 In 2018, there were an estimated 140,250 new cases and 50,630 deaths in the U.S.1 Approximately 21 percent of U.S. patients with colorectal cancer are diagnosed at the advanced stage.1 According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most effective way to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer is routine screening beginning at age 50.3 Studies have found that more than fifty percent of the decline in colorectal cancer mortality can be attributed to the increased acceptance of colorectal cancer screening.4

About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization that works urgently to develop innovative cancer treatments and has built a commercial business in the U.S. Taiho has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of both antimetabolic agents and selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.

For more information about Taiho Oncology, please visit: https://www.taihooncology.com .

About Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., is an R&D-driven specialty pharma focusing on the three fields of oncology, allergy and immunology, and urology. Its corporate philosophy takes the form of a pledge: "We strive to improve human health and contribute to a society enriched by smiles." In the field of oncology in particular, Taiho Pharmaceutical is known as a leading company in Japan for developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, a reputation that is rapidly expanding through their extensive global R&D efforts. In areas other than oncology, as well, the company creates and markets quality products that effectively treat medical conditions and can help improve people's quality of life. Always putting customers first, Taiho Pharmaceutical also aims to offer consumer healthcare products that support people's efforts to lead fulfilling and rewarding lives.

For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical, please visit: https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/ .

About Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Otsuka group of companies is a total-healthcare enterprise that aims to contribute to the health of people around the world under the corporate philosophy, "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide."

Healthcare is broadly and holistically addressed through the two main pillars – the pharmaceutical business for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and the nutraceutical*1 business to support the maintenance and promotion of everyday health. Our 47,000*2 employees across 189 companies in 30 countries and regions take on challenges across various fields and themes to help fulfill the universal wish of people to be healthy. Our pursuit of these challenges is motivated by the Otsuka's corporate culture, articulated as "Ryukan-godo" (by sweat we recognize the way), "Jissho" (actualization) and "Sozosei" (creativity), and fostered by successive generations of Otsuka leaders. By striving to provide unique products and services, we seek to achieve sustainable growth and be an indispensable contributor to the world.

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.otsuka.com/en/.

*1. Nutraceuticals: nutrition + pharmaceuticals *2. As of end of December 2018

U.S. Media Contact:

Laney Landsman

GCI Health on behalf of Taiho Oncology

TaihoOncology@gcihealth.com

646-946-6690

TOI-PM-US-0197 03/2019

1 SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Colorectal Cancer. National Cancer Institute. Bethesda, MD. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/colorect.html. Accessed May 17, 2018.

2 Financial Highlights. Taiho Pharma. https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/company/highlights/. Accessed January 22, 2019.

3 Colorectal (Colon) Cancer. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/basic_info/prevention.htm. Accessed February 4, 2019.

4 Zauber, AG. The impact of screening on colorectal cancer mortality and incidence: has it really made a difference? Dig Dis Sci. 2015;60(3):681-91.

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.taihooncology.com

