Taiho Oncology Continues Support of Patient Advocacy Efforts During National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month now entering its 21st year, Taiho Oncology, Inc., announced today it has joined with leading patient advocacy organizations to help raise awareness of the unique challenges faced by patients living with colorectal cancer and provide educational resources to support their journey. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. 1

"Since 2000, the rate of new colorectal cancer cases has declined by more than 17%,2 in part due to the efforts of the advocacy community in driving awareness, education and research that have the potential to impact outcomes," said Timothy Whitten, President and Chief Executive Officer, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "At Taiho Oncology, we are proud to support advocacy organizations in providing critical access to care and resources for families fighting this devastating disease."

Taiho Oncology is honored to support patient advocacy organizations this month by sponsoring a variety of initiatives and activities including:

GI Cancers Alliance: Sponsor for the development of a new nutrition resource specific to the needs of patients with colorectal cancer. A new webpage, www.GICancersAlliance.org/Colorectal-Cancer-Nutrition, hosting education materials will allow patients with colorectal cancer and their caregivers to share recipes and tips to help support newly diagnosed patients.

Sponsor for the development of a new nutrition resource specific to the needs of patients with colorectal cancer. A new webpage, www.GICancersAlliance.org/Colorectal-Cancer-Nutrition, hosting education materials will allow patients with colorectal cancer and their caregivers to share recipes and tips to help support newly diagnosed patients. Colorectal Cancer Alliance : National sponsor, for the seventh consecutive year, of the Walk to End Colon Cancer event series, raising funds for awareness, research and prevention of colorectal cancer.

National sponsor, for the seventh consecutive year, of the Walk to End Colon Cancer event series, raising funds for awareness, research and prevention of colorectal cancer. Fight Colorectal Cancer : Sponsor of the March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month campaign to amplify public awareness of colorectal cancer and screening.

Sponsor of the March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month campaign to amplify public awareness of colorectal cancer and screening. PALTOWN: Sponsor of the most recent COLONTOWN National Empowering Patient Leaders Workshop, which provides training for current and aspiring COLONTOWN community leaders to welcome new members, foster connections in the colorectal cancer community and learn best practices for supporting the community.

"These advocacy organizations disseminate critically important information that helps patients identify symptoms to look for and encourages them to get screenings regularly," said Nick Edwards, Senior Manager of Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vitally important that patients do not delay scheduling appointments for screenings that can help identify symptoms, which can ultimately prevent disease progression. We are proud to continue supporting the efforts of these organizations in raising awareness of the challenges faced by people with colorectal cancer and connecting them with much-needed information and resources."

Throughout March, Taiho Oncology will also encourage employees to show their support through a series of internal initiatives. On March 5, 2021, employees will participate in Colorectal Cancer Alliance's Dress in Blue Day to raise awareness of the disease and honor those who are impacted.

About Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.1 In 2021, there will be an estimated 149,500 new cases and 52,980 deaths in the U.S.1 Approximately 22 percent of U.S. patients with colorectal cancer are diagnosed at the metastasized stage.1 Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is associated with a poor prognosis with a five-year survival rate of approximately 14 percent. 1

About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization that works urgently to develop innovative cancer treatments and has built a commercial business in the U.S. Taiho has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of both novel antimetabolic agents and selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.

For more information about Taiho Oncology, please visit:

https://www.taihooncology.com/us/

For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit:

https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

For more information about Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., please visit:

https://www.otsuka.com/en/

U.S. Media Contact:

Craig Heit

GCI Health on behalf of Taiho Oncology

[email protected]

(347) 451-4733

TOI-PM-US-0350 03/21

1 Siegel RL, Miller KD, Fuchs HE, Jemal A. Cancer Statistics, 2021. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021 Jan;71(1):7-33. doi: 10.3322/caac.21654. Epub 2021 Jan 12. PMID: 33433946.

2 National Cancer Institute Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results Program. Cancer Stat Facts: Colorectal Cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/colorect.html. Accessed February 8, 2021.

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.