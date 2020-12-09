Taiho Oncology, Inc. Announces Establishment of European Headquarters

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc. today announced plans to expand its commercial oncology business into Europe with an opening of a European headquarters. The new headquarters will be established as a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The establishment of a headquarters in Europe is part of Taiho's plans to expand the company's global commercial operations and to commercialize potential future products.

"The establishment of European headquarters is a significant milestone in Taiho's development as an emerging global oncology pharmaceutical company," said Timothy Whitten, President and CEO of Taiho Oncology, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. "As we continue to grow our portfolio, Taiho Oncology has an excellent opportunity to impact the global treatment landscape. We believe that we can contribute a great deal to the future health and well-being of people living with cancer throughout Europe."

Taiho Oncology anticipates that its Europe headquarters will be fully operational by early 2021.

"Establishing a commercial presence in Europe will help further Taiho Oncology's goal of bringing targeted therapies that address treatment needs to patients around the world, while providing our partners with additional opportunities to realize the full potential of their medicines," said Stephen E. Yoder, MD, MBA, Vice President of Business Development, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "In addition to enhancing our ability to deliver important medicines to the European market, we will also focus on pursuing regional and global oncology business development opportunities with biopharmaceutical companies in Europe that will help Taiho Oncology further grow its portfolio."

About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization that works urgently to develop innovative cancer treatments and has built a commercial business in the U.S. Taiho Oncology has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.

About Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., is an R&D-driven specialty pharma company with a focus on oncology. Taiho Pharmaceutical also has development programs in allergy and immunology, urology and consumer healthcare products. Our corporate philosophy is simple: "We strive to improve human health and contribute to a society enriched by smiles."

