Taiho Oncology Joins Advocacy Organizations to Support Patients and Caregivers During Gastric Cancer Awareness Month

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc., today announced partnerships with advocacy organizations on education programs and resources to support patients living with gastric (stomach) cancer and their caregivers as part of Gastric Cancer Awareness Month (GCAM). Patients with stomach cancer require nutritious foods in order to help them recover from treatment and maintain strength; the pandemic has had a devastating impact on access to food for some people, making maintaining healthy nutrition even more of a challenge.

"During this difficult time, November reminds us to focus on family and togetherness, and this is even more important for patients living with cancer," said Nick Edwards, Senior Manager, Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "Taiho Oncology's support of awareness and education activities reinforces our commitment to patients living with stomach cancer."

As part of the company's commitment to GCAM and people impacted by gastric cancer, Taiho will partner with GI Cancers Alliance member organizations on the following initiatives:

Development of a new nutrition resource specific to the needs of patients with stomach cancer. A new webpage, www.GICancersAlliance.org/Gastric-Nutrition, will host education materials and allow patients with stomach cancer and their caregivers to share their own recipes and tips to help support newly diagnosed patients.

Dissemination of patient and caregiver education materials and resources through Taiho Oncology's customer accounts.

Sponsorship and donation of 5,000 copies of "Nourish: Vibrant, healthy recipes for cancer treatment and recovery" to Cancer Support Community to disseminate through their affiliate and partnership network and support patients with cancer during the holiday season.

Taiho Oncology would like to thank the following GI Cancers Alliance members, which represent patients with gastric cancer, for supporting this initiative: Debbie's Dream Foundation; Gastric Cancer Foundation; Hope for Stomach Cancer; My Gut Feeling; No Stomach For Cancer; Raymond Foundation; Target Cancer Foundation and The Ruesch Center at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"The impact of gastric cancer can be devastating for individuals, and November is the perfect time to focus on the importance of family and the need for support that goes beyond therapy," said Martha Raymond, Executive Director, GI Cancers Alliance. "The GI Cancers Alliance thanks Taiho Oncology for their efforts, both to deliver much-needed therapies and to bring greater awareness to the special needs of this patient population through our unified voice. We are grateful for their ongoing partnership and support."

About Gastric Cancer

In 2020, there are expected to be an estimated 27,600 new cases of gastric cancer and 11,010 deaths.1 Approximately 62 percent of U.S. patients with gastric cancer are diagnosed at advanced disease.1 Metastatic gastric cancer (mGC) is associated with a five-year survival rate of 5.5 percent.1

About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization that works urgently to develop innovative cancer treatments and has built a commercial business in the U.S. Taiho Oncology has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.

For more information about Taiho Oncology, please visit: https://www.taihooncology.com/us/

For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit: https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

For more information about Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., please visit: https://www.otsuka.com/en/

U.S. Media Contact:

Craig Heit

GCI Health on behalf of Taiho Oncology

[email protected]

(347) 451-4733

TOI-PM-US-0293 11/20

1 National Cancer Institute Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results Program. Cancer Stat Facts: Stomach Cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/stomach.html. Accessed October 9, 2020.

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.