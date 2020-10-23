Taiho Oncology Launches World of Hope Campaign to Support MDS World Awareness Day

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc., today announced the launch of its World of Hope campaign to support patients living with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and bring much-needed attention to this rare and difficult-to-treat cancer during MDS World Awareness Day on October 25, 2020. MDS is a rare blood cancer that impacts approximately 4 to 5 people per 100,000 worldwide, though experts believe this number is underreported.1 There are an estimated 60,000 to 170,000 people currently living with MDS in the U.S.2

Throughout October and until November 25, Taiho Oncology is collecting images from patients and caregivers across the globe to illustrate the hope, beauty and diversity of people living with MDS and inspire others living with the disease. For each submission, Taiho Oncology will make a financial donation to the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation (AAMDSIF) and the MDS Foundation, Inc.

"An MDS diagnosis is heartbreaking and can bring fear and uncertainty to patients and their families," said Kimberly Hart, Director of Patient Alliances and Public Relations, Taiho Oncology, Inc. "Through our World of Hope campaign, Taiho Oncology looks to shed light on the realities of people living with this disease, including the often-untold stories of hope and determination that can bring this community together."

Patients living with MDS, their families and caregivers are invited to send a photograph or image of an expressive painting or other visual artform that represents their MDS story to [email protected] along with their location (city and/or state only) and specify if the submitter is a patient with MDS, family member or caregiver of someone with MDS. On behalf of each World of Hope submission, Taiho Oncology will make contributions to AAMDSIF and the MDS Foundation, Inc., up to $20,000 total. The World of Hope Artwork Gallery will be displayed online at TaihoOncology.com/us/WorldofHope/.

About Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a heterogeneous group of hematopoietic stem cell disorders characterized by dysplastic changes in myeloid, erythroid, and megakaryocytic progenitor cells, and associated with cytopenias affecting one or more of the three lineages. MDS impacts approximately 4 to 5 people per 100,000 worldwide, although the condition is thought to be underreported.1 U.S. incidence of MDS is estimated to be 10,000 cases per year.3,4 The prevalence has been estimated to be from 60,000 to 170,000 in the U.S.2 MDS may evolve into acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in one-third of patients.5 The prognosis for MDS patients is poor; patients die from complications associated with cytopenias (infections and bleeding) or from transformation to AML.

About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization that works urgently to develop innovative cancer treatments and has built a commercial business in the U.S. Taiho Oncology has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.

For more information about Taiho Oncology, please visit:

https://www.taihooncology.com/us/

For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit:

https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

For more information about Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., please visit:

https://www.otsuka.com/en/

U.S. Media Contact:

Craig Heit

GCI Health on behalf of Taiho Oncology

[email protected]

(347) 451-4733

INQ-PM-US-0125 10/20

1 Cazzola, Mario. Myelodysplastic syndromes. N Engl J Med 2020;383:1358-74.

2 Cogle C. Incidence and burden of the myelodysplastic syndromes. Curr Hematol Malig Rep 2015; 10(3): 272-281.

3 Garcia-Manero G. Myelodysplastic syndromes: 2015 update on diagnosis, risk-stratification and management. Am J Hematol 2015; 90(9) 831-841

4 Ma X, Does M, Raza A, Mayne ST. Myelodysplastic syndromes: Incidence and survival in the United States. Cancer 2007;109(8):1536–1542.

5 Shukron O, Vainstein V, Kündgen A, Germing U, Agur Z.Analyzing transformation of myelodysplastic syndrome to secondary acute myeloid leukemia using a large patient database. Am J Hematol 2012;87:853–860.

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.