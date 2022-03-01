Taiho Oncology Recognizes the Important Role of Advocacy Organizations in Marking National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month throughout March, Taiho Oncology, Inc., a company focused on advancing care in colorectal and other cancers, is calling for greater awareness of both the unique challenges faced by patients living with this disease, and of the resources and support required to help patients navigate their journey.

Nick Edwards, Senior Manager, Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology, Inc.

As of 2018, there were an estimated 1.4 million people living with colorectal cancer in the United States.[1] Yet despite its prevalence, colorectal cancer may be difficult for patients to openly discuss with family and friends.

Patient Advocacy groups are focused on supporting patients and caregivers through education, resources, and a sense of community by providing forums for patients to share their experiences.

"Colorectal cancer advocacy organizations disseminate critically important information year-round, including education and resources to address the often less-talked about mental and emotional challenges patients and their caregivers face," said Nick Edwards, Senior Manager of Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology, Inc.

He added that the work done by patient advocacy organizations can be especially important to patients and caregivers in rural communities, where access to resources and information can be limited, particularly when in-person clinics and hospitals may not be close by.

Taiho Oncology is proud to support the efforts of advocacy organizations focused on colorectal cancer during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.

This month, the company is sponsoring giveaway kits that include valuable information and resources from key advocacy organizations, including COLONTOWN, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Fight Colorectal Cancer, GI Cancers Alliance and the Raymond Foundation.

In addition, Taiho Oncology is encouraging everyone—whether they have been directly impacted by colorectal cancer or not—to participate in Colorectal Cancer Alliance's Dress in Blue Day on March 4 to raise awareness of the disease. "We look forward to a sea of blue from our employees as well as individuals going about their day," Edwards said.

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development of orally administered anti-cancer agents and markets these medicines for a range of tumor types in the U.S. Taiho Oncology's growing pipeline of antimetabolic and selectively targeted anti-cancer agents is led by a world-class clinical development organization. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company's European and Canadian operations, which are located in Zug, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit http://www.taihooncology.com

U.S. Media Contact:

Judy Kay Moore

Taiho Oncology, Inc.

574-526-2369

[email protected]

www.taihooncology.com

TOI-PM-US-0528 03/22

[1] National Cancer Institute SEER. Cancer Stat Facts: Colorectal Cancer. Accessed February 2022. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/colorect.html

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.