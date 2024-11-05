Taiho Oncology to Present Data at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Data to be presented from an oral azacitidine plus cedazuridine (ASTX030) combination phase 1 open-label dose escalation and expansion trial

Findings to be shared from a study analyzing real–world use patterns and clinical outcomes for patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) initiating oral decitabine and cedazuridine or intravenous/subcutaneous hypomethylating agents

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology Inc. announced today presentations at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held Dec. 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA. Among these is an oral presentation on data from a phase 1 open-label dose escalation and expansion trial of oral azacitidine plus cedazuridine (ASTX030) in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and MDS/myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. PST.

"We look forward to sharing results from an oral azacitidine plus cedazuridine (ASTX030) combination phase 1 open-label dose escalation trial, as well as real-world data from a study examining clinical outcomes among patient with MDS initiating treatment with oral decitabine and cedazuridine versus parenterally administered hypomethylating agents," said Harold Keer, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Taiho Oncology. "These data add to the body of evidence for Taiho Oncology's expanding hematology portfolio and demonstrate our continued commitment to bring innovative therapies to patients with cancer."

Details for both studies and data to be presented can be found below:

Title: Results from a Phase 1 Open-Label Dose Escalation and Expansion Trial of Oral Azacitidine + Cedazuridine (ASTX030) in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and MDS/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN)

Publication Number: 662

Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment and Prognostication of MDS

Session Date: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Presentation Time: 4:45 p.m.

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Harbor Ballroom DEFG

Presenter: Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero

Title: Real-World Use Patterns and Clinical Outcomes for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients Initiating Oral Decitabine and Cedazuridine or Intravenous/Subcutaneous Hypomethylating Agents

Publication Number: 5189

Session Name: 908. Outcomes Research: Myeloid Malignancies: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

Session Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Presenter: Dr. Amer Zeidan

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small molecule clinical candidates targeting solid tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company's European and Canadian operations, which are located in Baar, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Taiho Oncology and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Taiho Oncology Contact:

Judy Kay Moore

(574) 526-2369

[email protected]

SOURCE Taiho Oncology