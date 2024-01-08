Taiho Ventures Expands Investment Pool to $400 Million to Continue Quality Investments and Accelerate Open Innovation

08 Jan, 2024

TOKYO and MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Taiho Ventures, LLC, a strategic corporate venture capital arm of Taiho Pharmaceutical, announced today that Taiho Ventures has increased its investment pool by $100 million from $300 million to $400 million.

Since its inception in 2016, Taiho Ventures has been actively searching for opportunities to invest in promising start-up companies around the world that conduct innovative first-in-class drug discovery and establish unique platform technologies, primarily in the oncology field. The investment firm has built an innovative investment portfolio consisting of more than 25 companies, including Arcus Biosciences, Cullinan Pearl, Dren Bio, Orna Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics.

The increase in the investment pool demonstrates Taiho Ventures' strong commitment to its continuous support of innovative biotech start-ups pursuing cutting-edge drug discovery activities based on state-of-the-art science. Taiho Pharmaceutical also aims to accelerate its open innovation through these investment efforts.

Taiho Pharmaceutical and Taiho Ventures are committed to sustainable delivery of new technologies and treatment options to patients in need.

About Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (https://www.otsuka.com/en/), is an R&D-driven specialty pharma focusing on the fields of oncology and allergy/immunology. Its corporate philosophy takes the form of a pledge: "We strive to improve human health and contribute to a society enriched by smiles." In the field of oncology, in particular, Taiho Pharmaceutical is known as a leading company in Japan for developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, a reputation that is rapidly expanding through their extensive global R&D efforts. In areas other than oncology, as well, the company creates and markets quality products that effectively treat medical conditions and can help improve people's quality of life. Always putting customers first, Taiho Pharmaceutical also aims to offer consumer healthcare products that support people's efforts to lead fulfilling and rewarding lives. For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical, please visit https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

About Taiho Ventures, LLC
Taiho Ventures, LLC is the strategic corporate venture capital arm of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japanese specialty pharma focusing on oncology, allergy and immunology. Taiho Ventures is looking at early-stage preclinical oncology companies as well as platform technology companies for our core therapeutic areas. Taiho Ventures will review the wide variety of modalities for both biologics and small molecules. The company will also consider the option type of investments and spin-outs, in addition to the pure equity investments. For more information about Taiho Ventures, please visit https://www.taihoventures.com/

