Taiho Ventures, LLC Celebrates 10th Anniversary

TOKYO and MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Taiho Pharmaceutical) and Taiho Ventures, LLC (TVL), a strategic corporate venture capital (CVC) arm of Taiho Pharmaceutical, announced on April 15 that TVL has reached its 10th anniversary since its establishment on April 15, 2016.

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Over the past 10 years, TVL has built strong track records:

- Maintained the largest fund size among the CVC firms of the Japanese pharmaceutical industry with a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies and therapies to society by supporting therapeutics startups while leveraging its experience in research and development and business management.

- Invested in more than 30 innovative companies developing novel therapeutics and cutting-edge healthcare technologies.

- Achieved multiple successful exits, including notable acquisitions such as Dren Bio (asset acquired by Sanofi), Halda Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Johnson & Johnson), and Orna Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company), as well as several initial public offerings.

- TVL's first portfolio company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., granted Taiho Pharmaceutical exclusive licenses to five pipeline programs in certain territories, contributing to the strengthening of Taiho Pharmaceutical's research and development pipeline.

Since its inception, TVL has maintained an active investment presence across the United States, Europe, and Japan, reflecting its commitment to identifying and supporting promising startups on a global scale. Its evergreen fund structure enables a patient, long-term investment approach and allows continued support for portfolio companies beyond traditional fund life cycles.

*Evergreen funding provides businesses with continuous capital infusions, supporting steady growth and reducing financial stress.

As it enters its second decade, TVL remains committed to creating long-term value through close collaboration with entrepreneurs and innovators and to contributing to the development of transformative healthcare technologies that address unmet medical needs.

About Taiho Ventures, LLC

Taiho Ventures, LLC is a strategic corporate venture capital arm of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japanese specialty pharma focusing on oncology, allergy and immunology. Taiho Ventures is looking at early-stage preclinical oncology companies as well as platform technology companies for its core therapeutic areas. Taiho Ventures will review the wide variety of modalities for both biologics and small molecules. The company will also consider the option type of investments and spin-outs, in addition to pure equity investments.

For more information about Taiho Ventures, please visit: https://www.taihoventures.com/

SOURCE Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Taiho Ventures, LLC