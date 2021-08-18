Taika Continues to Pioneer the ‘Stealth Health’ Movement with Introduction of First Ever, Functional Matcha Latte Made with Macadamia Milk

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taika , the "stealth health" brand developing scientifically supported, perfectly calibrated and highly functional blends of coffee, tea and adaptogens designed to inspire the creatives of the world, announces today the launch of its Matcha Latte. A delightful blend of USDA organic ceremonial grade matcha and adaptogens, Taika's Matcha Latte is the first canned matcha to enter the market made with zero added sugars and a delightfully creamy, housemade macadamia milk high in healthy fats and protein.

The unveiling of Taika's unique, highly functional Matcha Latte is supported by an infusion of $2.2 Million in seed funding led by Obvious Ventures, with participation from Kindred Ventures, Human Ventures, and Quiet Capital. Additional angel investors include Alexia Brue (Co-Founder of Well + Good), Sophia Amoruso (Founder & CEO of Business Class), Sean Tsao (Co-Founder of Caviar, Owner of Halal Guys), Ryan Tedder (Lead Vocalist of One Republic) and Walter Robb (Former co-CEO of Whole Foods), among others.

"Our vision for Taika is to help people effortlessly live healthier lives," said Michael Sharon, Co-founder and CEO of Taika. "Our new adaptogenic Matcha Latte gives people another way to do that and builds on our existing product line of outrageously delicious, perfectly calibrated beverages that are authentically good for you. Scaling this vision out over the next few years is possible thanks to the support of our inspiring community and wonderful group of investors. We're thrilled to continue partnering with Obvious Ventures who have a long track record of supporting transformative, world positive companies like Beyond Meat and Miyoko's. We're also delighted to continue working with Kindred Ventures, Human Ventures and Quiet Capital as well as our stellar group of angel investors."

Grown in Aichi and Kagoshima, some of the most prized matcha producing areas in Japan, Taika's USDA organic ceremonial grade matcha has a fresh, smooth flavor with crisp, bold accents. Sourced from a 100-year-old, leading matcha producer, Taika's matcha powder is perfected by matcha sommeliers, with extensive traceability systems to track matcha powder back to its originating tea field through each production process, including cultivation conditions, harvest date, lot information, production information, and shipping data. With quality and taste as priority for every product, Taika prides itself on partnering with producers that gather, steam, and manufacture tea leaves from the field as quickly as possible after harvest to save the great aroma and taste, ensuring that you have nothing but the best.

"Our approach to developing new products is simple in theory yet challenging in practice," said Kal Freese, Co-Founder and Head of Product of Taika. "While many other canned matcha drinks use non-organic, culinary grade matcha, we source the very best ingredients we can get our hands on, which included blind taste testing dozens of teas, and then turning them into delicious and healthy ready-to-drink products with minimal processing and no preservatives. Taika's organic, ceremonial grade matcha from Kagoshima has a nuanced sweetness and 60mg caffeine per can (half of our coffees) that works magnificently with our naturally sweetened macadamia milk."

Meticulously designed to deliver optimal taste, health benefits and efficacy, each can of Taika includes carefully sourced ingredients, which include housemade plant and nut milks, a proprietary natural sweetener stack, and a unique blend of adaptogens, including L-Theanine, Ashwagandha, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps Militaris, and Reishi, which work synergistically with caffeine to sustain creativity and keep consumers feeling inspired, not wired.

Taika's full range of products, which are keto-friendly, non-GMO, plant-based, gluten free and sustainably sourced, will be available at select retailers including Erewhon Market, Bristol Farms, Bi-Rite Market and Zabar's as well as through delivery services FastAF and Instacart, in addition to its website at taika.co .

Merging the worlds of tech, coffee, and food science, Taika develops scientifically supported, perfectly calibrated and highly functional blends of coffee, tea and adaptogens that are designed to inspire the creatives of the world. With the first product created in 2020 by an early Facebook veteran, a world top 10 barista, and an expert food scientist, Taika ("magic" in Finnish) is pioneering the 'stealth health' movement with outrageously delicious plant-based beverages that deliver extensive health benefits. Taika's belief in a sustainable future compels them to use aluminum - the most recycled beverage packaging known to man - in all their products. For more information on Taika's products, please visit taika.co , or get social on Instagram .

