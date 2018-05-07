Taika Waititi and Paul Dano to Keynote at Winston Baker's International Film Finance Forum on May 11

The program will kick off on May 11th with conversations on the "Rise of AR, VR and MR" during the 2nd Annual Immersive Summit in partnership with Marché du Film. "Much of our company's recent success has been due to our ability to keep up with evolving themes and emerging markets. For this reason, we are excited to welcome onto the stage innovative companies that are finding meaningful ways to converge entertainment and technology, such as Baobab Studios, Atlas V, Telexist, RYOT, Staples VR and more," said Amy Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Winston Baker.

In the afternoon, Winston Baker will host its 9th Annual International Film Finance Forum, starting with a keynote conversation with Taika Waititi, director of Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" along with Paul Dano, best known for his work as an actor in notable movies such as "There Will Be Blood," "12 Years a Slave" and "Love & Mercy." Dano also joins Cannes this year with his directorial debut of "Wildlife" starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

Additional speaker highlights at the forum will include:

Nate Bolotin , Producer and Co-Founder, XYZ Films

, Producer and Co-Founder, Cassian Elwes , President, Elevated Films

, President, Elevated Films Michael Gabrawy , Chief Creative Officer, Arclight Films

, Chief Creative Officer, Arclight Films Marissa Román Griffith, Partner, Akin Gump

Jonathan King , President of Narrative Film & Television, Participant Media

, President of Narrative Film & Television, Participant Media William Pfeiffer , Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, Globalgate Entertainment

, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, Globalgate Entertainment Annabelle Sheehan , Chief Executive Officer, New Zealand Film Commission

, Chief Executive Officer, New Zealand Film Commission Isabelle Stewart , Head of Acquisitions, Protagonist Pictures

, Head of Acquisitions, Protagonist Pictures Gareth Ellis-Unwin , Head of Film, Creative Skillset

, Head of Film, Creative Skillset Charlotte Van Weed , President of International Sales, Global Road Entertainment

, President of International Sales, Global Road Entertainment Tim Zajaros , Co-Founder, Armory Films

Finally, the Winston Baker team will host an intimate gathering of high-level female executives at the American Pavilion on May 12th during the 4th Annual Women in Entertainment Finance Brunch in partnership with The Preaux and Highland Film Group, which are also women-owned businesses. "Bringing together women dealmakers, producers and entrepreneurs has always been a strong initiative for us and we continue to celebrate this growing community through our events around the world," said Katherine Winston, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Winston Baker.

Sponsors of Winston Baker's events include Akin Gump, New Zealand Film Commission, Armanino LLP, Cinelytic, Global Road Entertainment, and StaplesVR.

