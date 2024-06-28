Taiko Celebrates One Month on Mainnet with Explosive Growth and Ambitious Plans

NEW YORK, LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiko, a based rollup protocol designed to scale Ethereum natively, is proud to mark its one-month milestone on the mainnet with remarkable achievements and a bold vision for the future. Since its launch, Taiko has experienced exponential growth across various metrics, setting the stage for a promising journey ahead.

The mainnet statistics speak volumes about Taiko's rapid ascent in the Ethereum Scaling L2 space. With a total value locked (TVL) of $138,730,000 and processing an average of 19.53 transactions per second daily, Taiko has swiftly emerged as a formidable player in the ecosystem. Noteworthy milestones include processing 45.3 transactions per second on June 27, reaching a total of 21,575,719 transactions and 108,443 blocks, and attracting 699,616 unique wallets to the network.

A key highlight of Taiko's recent progress is the transition to permissionless block proposing and proving, making it the first Ethereum-based rollup to offer this feature. The network has seen active participation from 44 unique proposers and 32 unique provers, showcasing a vibrant and decentralized community eager to contribute to Taiko's growth.

Taiko's ecosystem has flourished with integrations from over 80 DeFi, gaming, bridge, and other projects. Popular games like Stupid Monkeys, Crack & Stack, and LooperLands have found a home on Taiko's mainnet, signaling a burgeoning gaming ecosystem. The launch of the TAIKO token on June 5, followed by successful listings on major exchanges and decentralized platforms, has further fueled Taiko's momentum.

In an innovative move, Taiko introduced the Trailblazers program , rewarding users and dapps with a staggering 12 million TAIKO tokens (10 million for users, 2 million for dapps) for active participation within the ecosystem this season. Nearly 600,000 users have already joined the program, minting over 220,000 Faction badges and engaging in exciting actions across various categories.

Looking ahead, Taiko remains committed to expanding its ecosystem, attracting new protocols, and increasing TVL. Technical advancements, including the upcoming launch of Raiko and continued development of the booster rollup scaling solution, promise to further enhance Taiko's capabilities.

